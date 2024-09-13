The History Behind Friday the 13th: Superstition or Reality?

Sentinel Digital Desk
The fear of Friday the 13th blends two superstitions: Friday, seen as unlucky in Christian traditions, and the number 13, considered a symbol of bad fortune. The Last Supper, attended by 13 people, with Judas betraying Jesus, is often cited as a source of this association.
One significant historical event contributing to the Friday the 13th myth is the arrest of the Knights Templar on Friday, October 13, 1307. Under orders from King Philip IV of France, hundreds of Templars were seized, tortured, and executed.
In Western culture, the number 12 is considered "complete" (12 months, 12 apostles), making 13 seem imperfect. This has led to buildings skipping the 13th floor and general discomfort around the number.
The superstition gained further momentum with the 1907 novel Friday the Thirteenth by Thomas W. Lawson. The book depicts a stockbroker using the date’s bad reputation to manipulate the stock market, embedding the fear deeper in popular culture.
Several tragic events on Friday the 13th, like the sinking of the Costa Concordia in 2012 and Tupac Shakur’s death in 1996, have cemented the day’s association with misfortune.
Interestingly, some cultures fear other days. For example, Tuesday the 13th is considered unlucky in Greece and Spanish-speaking countries, while Italians see Friday the 17th as a day of bad luck.