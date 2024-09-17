The Internet Has Gotten Worse Over Time. What Led To This, And Is There A Way Back?

Sentinel Digital Desk
The internet has changed dramatically over the years. It no longer feels as fun or informative as it once did. Many find it saturated with scams, spam, and AI-generated content, while social media feeds are often filled with provocative or hyper-targeted content.
Over-Commercialisation of the Internet
One major change is the over-commercialisation of online content. Financial motives drive much of what we see, leading to sensationalism and prioritisation of virality over quality. Covert advertising also blurs the lines between commercial and non-commercial content.
The Influence of Tech Giants
Tech giants like Google, Meta, and Amazon dominate the internet, using advanced tracking and opaque algorithms to create hyper-targeted media. This results in filter bubbles that reinforce existing beliefs and echo chambers that discredit opposing viewpoints.
The Rise of Cyber Crime and AI
Cyber criminals have always been a problem, but evolving technologies like AI have made their tactics more sophisticated. AI can now create realistic fake images, deepfake videos, and voice cloning, contributing to a flood of misleading content online.
The Internet's Early Days
Despite current challenges, some aspects of the "good internet" remain. Early on, the internet was a free, egalitarian space where knowledge was shared and diverse ideas were explored. Sites like Wikipedia and The Internet Archive continue this tradition.
Early social media was about reconnecting with friends and family. This connection remains vital, as seen during the COVID pandemic. The internet still serves as a means to maintain relationships and community ties.
The Need for Privacy
Privacy was once a key feature of the internet. Now, advertisers and tech companies seek to know more about users. The goal should be to control who sees and uses personal information, ensuring privacy is respected.
Can We Go Back?
While we can't stop change, we can strive to preserve the best parts of the internet. Users can drive change by supporting platforms that align with their values and choosing alternatives to dominant tech giants. Decentralisation and competition are key to this effort.