The Japanese Man Who Slept 30 Minutes a Day for 12 Years Reveals His Secret

Sentinel Digital Desk
Meet Daisuke Hori, a 40-year-old man from Hyogo prefecture in Japan, has maintained an astonishing sleep routine of just 30 minutes per day for 12 years. He claims this regimen has allowed him to "double" his life by enhancing his productivity and efficiency.
Typically, humans need 6-8 hours of sleep for optimal health. Insufficient sleep can affect mood, cognitive function, and overall well-being. Experts agree that a full night's sleep is essential for maintaining good health and daily functioning.
Hori believes that high-quality sleep is more important than the duration. He says, "People who require sustained concentration in their work benefit more from high-quality sleep than from long sleep." He cites doctors and firefighters as examples of professionals who maintain high efficiency with shorter rest periods.
Hori has trained his body and mind to function with minimal sleep. He advises that exercising or drinking coffee an hour before eating can help stave off drowsiness, allowing him to stay awake and alert with just 30 minutes of sleep.
Japan's Yomiuri TV followed Hori for three days on a reality show titled Will You Go With Me?. The show captured Hori sleeping for just 26 minutes, waking up energized, and effortlessly going through his day, including hitting the gym.
In 2016, Hori founded the Japan Short Sleepers Training Association. Through this organization, he teaches classes on sleep and health, having trained over 2,100 students to become ultra-short sleepers like himself.