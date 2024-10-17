This Scottish Flight Lasts Only 1.5 Minutes – The Shortest in the World

Sentinel Digital Desk
Most flights take hours, but in Scotland, there's one that lasts just one and a half minutes! Operated by Loganair, this flight connects the Orkney islands of Westray and Papa Westray.
The flight is so short that it often takes less than a minute. The record, set by pilot Stuart Linklater, was an incredible 53 seconds!
Covering just 1.7 miles, the flight crosses a distance about the same length as Edinburgh Airport's runway. It’s part of a triangle route that also includes Kirkwall.
Loganair uses the Britten-Norman BN2B-26 Islander aircraft, which seats 10 passengers. Passengers in the front row can even watch the pilot fly the plane!
Papa Westray, with its population of 70, relies on this flight for vital connections. Recently, it has also attracted tourists looking for a unique, brief travel experience.