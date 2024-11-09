Three Coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Express Derail Near Howrah, No Injuries Reported

Sentinel Digital Desk
This morning, three coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derailed near Howrah, West Bengal. The derailment happened around 5:31 am at Nalpur, about 40 km from Kolkata.
Officials from South Eastern Railway confirmed that there were no casualties or major injuries. A parcel van and two coaches derailed while the train was shifting from the middle to outer tracks.
Relief trains and medical teams from Santragachhi and Kharagpur arrived quickly at the scene to assist. The railway authorities took prompt action to ensure the safety of passengers.
Buses have been arranged to help stranded passengers reach their destinations safely. Authorities are working to restore services and ensure minimal inconvenience to passengers.