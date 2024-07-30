Three Deaths Prompt Sealing of 13 Illegal Coaching Centers in Delhi

Sentinel Digital Desk
Following the deaths of three people due to flooding in Delhi, authorities have sealed 13 illegal coaching institutes misusing basement spaces. The victims have been identified as Tanya Soni, Shreya Yadav and Nevin Dalvin.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted inspections and identified the coaching centers violating building norms.
The MCD released a list of the 13 sealed coaching institutes, including Rau's IAS, which were found misusing basement spaces. The 13 coaching centres that have been sealed are – IAS Gurukul, Chahal Academy, Plutus Academy, Sai Trading, IAS Setu, Topper’s Academy, Dainik Samvad, Civils Daily IAS, Career Power, 99 Notes, Vidya Guru, Guidance IAS, and Easy for IAS.
These institutes were operating in basements, posing serious safety risks, especially during flooding and other emergencies.
The public and affected families have demanded stricter enforcement of building regulations to prevent such tragedies.
Authorities plan to continue inspections and take strict action against other unauthorized establishments to ensure public safety.