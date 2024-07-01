Tips for Protecting Your Skin from the Heat Wave this Summer 

Sentinel Digital Desk
Using Sunscreen: sunscreen is very important to apply during summers. Sunscreens with higher SPFs protects the skin from UV rays and do not damage the skin.
Wearing Sunglasses: It is necessary to wear sunglasses to protect the eyes from the harmful rays of sun.
Shower twice a day: Bathing twice daily during summers helps to keep hygiene and fresh and protect the skin from getting damaged
Follow CEM: It is necessary to cleanse, exfoliate and moisturize the skin during summers. Its helps preventing sweats.
Stay Hydrated: drinking plenty of water and healthy detox drinks helps to keep the body cool and improves skin texture without damaging in the summers.
Wearing good clothes: It is necessary to wear cotton clothes or fabric that are comfortable and breathable and cover the sun exposed parts of the body to prevent sun tanning.
Stay in shade: stay in shades or avoid going outside during daytime. If you are going outside use an umbrella to protect from the sunrays.
Skin Revitalizing: Use masks for de-tanning, restoring skin moisture and enhancing skin elasticity.
Perform regular skin checks: it is necessary to keep a check on the skin if there is any rashes, freckles or moles on the skin and consult a dermatologist.
Maintain a good diet: eat foods which are packed with vitamins and minerals.