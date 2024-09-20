Tirupati Laddoo Controversy: Claims of Animal Fat in Sacred Offering Spark Outrage

Sentinel Digital Desk
A major controversy erupted over the preparation of Tirupati laddoos. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddoos during the previous government when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Chief Minister of the state.
During a legislative meeting, Naidu alleged that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used to make the laddoos under the YS Jagan government. He stated that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) ghee had been adulterated.
TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy showcased a laboratory report from a Gujarat-based livestock lab. The report allegedly confirmed the presence of beef tallow, lard, and fish oil in the ghee samples used for the laddoos.
Nara Lokesh, son of Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh’s IT Minister, emphasized that the lab results clearly pointed to the use of beef fat, fish oil, and lard, escalating the controversy further.
The Tirupati laddoo, also known as Srivari Laddoo, has been the main offering at the temple for over 300 years. It is believed to be the favorite offering to Lord Venkateswara, making the allegations even more significant.