Top 10 Best Football Players of All Time
Sentinel Digital Desk
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi, one of the greatest professional football players in the world, debuted in his field at the age of 22 and has since won seven Ballon d'Ors, a treble twice with Barcelona, and Copa America 2021 and FIFA World Cup 2022. He remains the first and only player ever to have won two Golden Balls in the World Cup. Currently, Messi is taking on challenges for Inter Miami based in the United States, where recently he helped his side win the first-ever Leagues Cup.
Pele
Pele, a three-time World Cup winner, made his mark on the world stage in 1958, scoring six goals. The "Black Pearl" is often regarded as football's first superstar, having scored over 700 goals for club and country while also winning many titles with Brazilian side Santos.
Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona, widely regarded by fans and analysts as one of football's best attacking players, inspired a generation of players with his ball control and wizardry. He helped Argentina win the 1986 FIFA World Cup, scoring twice in the quarter-finals and semi-finals. He also led Napoli to their only two league titles in club history.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is the best goal-scorer in football history, having won league titles in three nations - England, Spain, and Italy - during his career. He also won five Champions League trophies, four of them came during his legendary reign at Real Madrid. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also scored four goals as Portugal won its first major title, the UEFA Euro 2012.
Johan Cruyff
Johan Cruyff, called the pioneer of "Total football," is regarded as the most important figure in football history for his accomplishments as both a player and a manager. Johan Cruyff won three straight European Cup wins (now Champions League) with Ajax, as well as three Ballon d'Or awards. He reached the FIFA World Cup finals twice in a row with the Netherlands, in 1974 and 1978.
Zinedine Zidane
Zinedine Zidane, a renowned football player, began his career in Cannes before being signed by Bordeaux. He later played for Juventus and Real Madrid, winning multiple titles. Zidane helped France win the 1998 FIFA World Cup and reached the finals in 2006, earning him the title of best player in the World in 1998, 2000, and 2003.
Gerd Muller
Gerd Muller, a German football legend, played for Bayern Munich and Fort Lauderdale Strikers in the United States. He made 453 appearances with 398 goals and won the European championship with Germany in 1972 and the FIFA World Cup two years later.
Ronaldo Nazario
Ronaldo, a prodigy with a promising career, began his career at Cruzeiro, scoring 12 goals in 14 matches. He made the USA 1994 World Cup winning squad at 17, then moved to PSV and Barcelona. He won the World Cup final in 1998 and 2002, and won the Ballon d'Or twice.
Alfredo Di Stefano
Alfredo Di Stefano, a renowned player from Argentina, started his career with River Plate before joining Real Madrid. He helped the team win eight La Liga titles between 1954 and 1964 and five European titles between 1955 and 1960. Di Stefano's versatility and dedication to the game make him a global legend.
Michel Platani
Michel Platini, born in 1955 in the North-East of France, was a renowned French football player. He started his career with Nancy, winning the 1978 French Cup. He later joined Saint Etienne, helping them win the 1981 Ligue 1 title. After winning the title in France, Platini moved to Juventus, where he won numerous titles. His contributions to French football are essential to the history of the sport.