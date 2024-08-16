Top 10 Largest Airlines in the World

Sentinel Digital Desk
American Airlines (AA/AAL) is the largest and one of the most prominent airlines in the United States.
United Airlines (UA/UAL), headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is the second largest airline in the world based on fleet size.
Delta Air Lines (DL/DAL) is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has established itself as one of the world’s largest airlines, serving an extensive network of destinations across the globe.
Southwest Airlines (WN/SWA) was founded in March 1967 and is a renowned low-cost carrier headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
FedEx (FX/FDX) is a global leader in the air cargo industry. As a subsidiary of FedEx Corporation, it operates a vast fleet of aircraft, enabling the swift and efficient delivery of packages and freight worldwide.
Ryanair (FR/RYR) is an Irish low-cost airline that revolutionized the aviation industry with its no-frills approach and competitive fares.
Air China (CA-CAA) is the flag carrier airline of the People’s Republic of China, with a comprehensive network of domestic and international routes.
Turkish Airlines (TK/THY) was founded in 1933 and is based in Istanbul. It is the national flag carrier of Turkey and stands out as one of the largest airlines globally, offering an extensive network of flights to over 340 destinations in more than 120 countries.
IndiGo (6E/IGO) is an Indian airline based in Gurgaon, India, is a prominent low-cost airline known for its extensive domestic and international network.
Lufthansa (LH/DLH) is the German flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance.