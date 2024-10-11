Top 10 News Of The Day

Sentinel Digital Desk
Mahashtami and Mahanavami today; Bhakti Vandana & aesthetic ambience defy rain god
Bhakti Vandana, in association with an aesthetic ambience, defied the rain god that failed to dampen the Saptami Puja of Goddess Durga today. The puja revelry continued unabated despite a long spell of rain this morning.
In Laos, PM Narendra Modi presents 10-point plan for ASEAN-India partnership
Emphasising that the 'Act East' policy has given new energy, direction and momentum to the historic relations between India and southeast Asian countries over the past decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the 21st century is the "Asian century" of India and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries.
Ratan Tata Put Brand India on Global Economy Map
Leading industry chambers on Thursday remembered Ratan Tata as a leader, nation builder, philanthropist, a global entrepreneur and much more. Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said his kind, soft and gracious nature, in spite of his stature, was inspirational and rare.
Conduct periodic assessment test from October 14, SSA to schools
The Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) directed all the schools to conduct the Periodic Assessment Test (PAT) from October 14, 2024, and one mock test on November 25, 2024.
Guwahati Police Tighten Security for Durga Puja
With approximately 450 Durga pandals set up across the city, the Guwahati police have heightened security measures to ensure a safe and joyous celebration. Following the August 15 incident where bombs were discovered in and around the state, the police are taking extra precautions.
Accomplice of scamster arrested
The Crime Branch arrested Zakir Hussain, an accomplice of the fake work order scam by Ashim Das and his gang, on Wednesday from Pragati Nagar in the Sathgaon area.
Dibrugarh’s Masterpara Durga Puja Honors Lachit Borphukan
The Masterpara Durga Puja in Dibrugarh has kicked off its 68th year celebration with a unique theme this year. The organising committee has decided to honour the legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan by making him the central theme of their Durga Puja pandal.
Durga Puja Fever Grips Tezpur
Like in the past the common masses in and around historic Tezpur town irrespective of cast and communities and religion are all set to celebrate the most important festival of the nation the Durga Puja with a great fervour.
Manipur govt to provide compensation to 2,072 farmers hit by ethnic violence
The Manipur government has decided to provide Rs. 13.3 crore compensation to 2,072 farmers, who have been affected due to the 17-month-long ethnic strife in the state, officials said on Thursday.
BJP sanctions Rs. 30 crore to Tripura Tribal Council
Responding to the demands of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), the state government has sanctioned Rs. 30 crore to execute six vital development projects in the tribal areas of the state, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Wednesday.