Top 10 News Of The Day - 01/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
CM Urges Entrepreneurs to Aspire to Become Employers
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that boosting entrepreneurship in Assam by empowering the youth is a key focus area of the government. To encourage our young entrepreneurs, the scheme 'CM's Atmanirbhar Assam Abhijan' was launched, he said.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Moots National-Level NRC
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma advocated the preparation of a National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the national level. The issue of illegal migrants is not confined to Assam alone but has turned into a national problem. A national-level NRC will help eliminate this problem, he opined.
39 New Sub-Districts to be Functional From October 4
From October 4 onwards, 39 sub-districts in 21 districts in the state will become functional. People will no longer have to visit the DC office for all government work. Their work can be sorted out at the level of the sub-district office. Creating a sub-district office is an essential component of making districts the fulcrum of administration.
SC Directs Maintenance of Status Quo on Sonapur Eviction Drive
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Assam government to maintain status quo on the eviction drive in Sonapur and issued notice to authorities concerned. The order came in response to a contempt petition, citing violation of the apex court’s September 17 order that no demolition should be carried out anywhere in the country without the court’s prior permission.
Over 53 Lakh Members Joined BJP in Assam: CM
More than 53 lakh members have enrolled in the state BJP, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. CM Sarma attended the review meeting of the party membership drive held at the state BJP headquarters, Atal Vihari Bajpayee Bhawan, on Monday.
Guwahati to Get Piped Gas Supply By End Of 2024
The dream of piped gas connections to kitchens in the city is likely to be fulfilled within the current year, as the laying of gas pipelines is progressing well despite challenges.
‘BTC committed for holistic development in BTR’
BTC EM of Information and Public Relations Dr. Nilut Swargiary on Sunday inaugurated the CC block road under Gelabil VCDC in Udalguri district.
Retired Teacher Seeks Justice
Unbelievably, a so-called leader might sink to shocking depths when holding a high-profile role such as central president of a student organisation. The property of a retired teacher was occupied by Ramen Singh Rabha, the former head of the All Rabha Students Union (ARSU). In the year 2018, while the teacher, who is childless, was receiving treatment in Guwahati, the land was occupied and buildings were constructed.
Nirmala Sitharaman reviews performance of 7 Regional Rural Banks in Northeast
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, commenced her three-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday by chairing a high-level meeting in Itanagar. The meeting was convened to assess the performance of seven Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) operating in the North East region, covering the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.
Manipur Govt Extends AFSPA Excluding 19 Police Stations For 6 More Months
The Manipur government extended the promulgation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in the entire state, except in the jurisdiction of 19 police stations in seven districts of the Imphal Valley, for another six months with effect from October 1, officials said on Monday. The AFSPA would remain applicable in all the hill districts, which are dominated by tribal communities.