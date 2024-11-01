Top 10 News Of The Day - 01/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Rs 1,200-crore project boosting power transmission & distribution
The Assam government has taken up a project worth Rs 1,200 crore to boost power transmission and distribution (T&D). Through this project, the government has installed new transformers in old LT lines, converting them to covered conductors, etc.
NHIDCL Re-Awards Two National Highway Packages in Upper Assam
Finally, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) has re-awarded two four-lane national highway projects in Upper Assam. One of the stretches is from Jhanji to Demow, and the second is from the end of the Moran bypass to Bogibeel Junction near Lepetkatta.
HS Final Exam from February; Filling in Forms from November 8
The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) is planning to hold the Higher Secondary Final Examination-2025 in February and March 2025. The process of online form fill-up will start on November 8, 2024, and will be closed on November 30, 2024.
Keep existing revenue circles, ICDS centres in co-districts: Saikia to CM
Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia has sent a letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with the mandate to ensure the status quo of revenue circles offices and ICDS centers in the aftermath of the creation of co-districts in the state.
Bharalumukh residents protest against tree felling
Residents of the Bharalumukh locality of Guwahati protested against the authorities' decision to fell trees in the area on Thursday morning. Locals, while talking to the media, said, "About six days ago, authorities marked the trees to be chopped down for a flyover project near a railway crossing at Bharalumukh. Some of the trees that have been marked for removal are about 100 and 200 years old.
Assam police officers honoured with prestigious national awards
Four members of Assam's Special Task Force (STF), Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP, and head of STF: Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Addl. SP; Hemanta Kachari, LNK; and Rajkumar Kaibartta, UB Constabulary, have been awarded the Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak' in the Special Operations field by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This prestigious honor recognizes their outstanding contributions in ad-dressing some of Assam's most pressing criminal cases dating from March 21, 2023, to March 20, 2024.
Congress never gave Sardar Patel due respect: Sonowal
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Government of India celebrated the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ (National Unity Day) as all the organisations virtually took the pledge to preserve the unity, integrity and security after the Union Minister of MoPSW, Sarbananda Sonowal read out the pledge along with thousands of colleagues who virtually joined the programme on Thursday.
Workshops held on wildlife crime prevention on India-Bhutan border
Over 50 personnel from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), India’s key border guarding force, deployed on the India-Bhutan border have participated in two back-to-back sensitization workshops focused on wildlife crime prevention.
Mizoram CM launches state's first Public Health PG programme
Mizoram Chief Minister LaIduhoma launched the state's first Master's degree programme Public Health at Zoram Medical College in Falkawn, Aizawl, on Wednesday. Additionally, he also inaugurated the newly constructed 80-bed Curie's Ladies Hotel at the medical college. At the inauguration event, the Chief Minister said, "As the only medical college in our state, Zoram Medical College plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare in Mizoram. Today marks a new chapter that reflects our commitment to quality education and infrastructure."