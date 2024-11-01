Top 10 News Of The Day - 01/11/2024

Bharalumukh residents protest against tree felling

Residents of the Bharalumukh locality of Guwahati protested against the authorities' decision to fell trees in the area on Thursday morning. Locals, while talking to the media, said, "About six days ago, authorities marked the trees to be chopped down for a flyover project near a railway crossing at Bharalumukh. Some of the trees that have been marked for removal are about 100 and 200 years old.