Top 10 News Of The Day - 02/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: Rohingyas pose a demographic threat
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if infiltration is not stopped now, the entire country would be facing a demographic invasion.
Buddhism connects people of India and Vietnam: PM Narendra Modi
Lauding the ties shared between the two countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that Buddhism is a common heritage that has connected the people of India and Vietnam on a spiritual level.
Floods damage over 4 lakh houses in past 5 financial years
It is a jarring statistic that floods damaged over four lakh houses and huts in Assam in the past five financial years, during which the state government received only Rs 294.37 crore in additional funds under the NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund) from the Central Government.
Gauhati HC grants time to government to submit progress report
A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyan granted 10 weeks’ time to the Assam Government for the submission of the progress report regarding the steps it has taken for the implementation of the scheme related to making the Bharalu River pollution-free.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma participates in ‘Ek Pedh Maa ke Naam’ campaign
The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, participated in a tree plantation programme under the “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” as a part of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan at the park of Ministers Colony at the Dispur Capital Complex in Guwahati on Thursday.
Assam to promote digital learning in schools
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday asserted that the state government will promote digital classes in the schools along with physical teaching. He said that the Education Department’s digital attendance system will be utilized to bring down the school dropout rate.
Special project monitor of NHIDCL visits Nagaon
Pradeep Kumar Jain, the special project monitor, Delhi, under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, government of India, visited Nagaon and Tezpur with a two-day program to inspect the under-construction NH 37 four-lane road from Rangagara towards Biswanath Chariali under NHIDCL, Tezpur office, sources added.
BTC government unveils key initiatives for safer learning
In a significant step towards enhancing educational facilities, the chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Council, Pramod Boro, inaugurated several key developmental schemes on Thursday in the Salbari constituency of the Baksa district. This initiative underscores the BTC’s commitment to providing a safe and improved learning environment for all students.
Meitei woman rescued by Kuki community in Tengnoupal
A 45- year-old Meitei woman, a resident of Pangal Tabi, Manning Lekai of Kakch- ing, strayed towards Senam in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur on Tuesday. She appeared disoriented and confused about her loca- tion. Concerned Kuki vil- lagers in the area noticed her and ensured her safety by safely handing her over to the Assam Rifles at a Mobile Vehicle Checkpost in Tengnoupal.
Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera takes charge as DG Assam Rifles
Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera took over as the 22nd director general of Assam Rifles on Wednesday. He succeeds Lt Gen (retd) PC Nair, who relinquished the command of the force on superannuation from military service.