Top 10 News Of The Day - 02/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
MoRTH approves Rs 8,055-crore annual plan for Assam in 2024-25
The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has approved the Sanction Ceiling and Annual Plan for NH(O) or National Highway (Original) for the state of Assam to the tune of Rs 8,055 crore for the financial year 2024-25. MoRTH has also planned the construction of a new two-lane bridge over the river Brahmaputra connecting Morigaon and Darrang districts.
Rivers gobble up 123 sq km of Dibru-Saikhowa in a few decades
Believe it or not, a total land area of 123.47 sq km of the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park has been washed away by rivers flowing through it in the past few decades. Last year, the state Environment & Forest Department conducted a satellite survey of the national park, which revealed this astonishing fact.
Dispur creates headmaster posts in 6,596 LP schools
The Assam government agreed to the demand for the appointment of headmasters (HMs) in the lower primary schools of the state with the rider that the strength of students in such schools should not be less than 100.
Waterlogging Plagues Guwahati
The residents of Rukminigaon in Guwahati staged a protest against the persistent issue of water logging in the area, which has left the area submerged up to waist-deep. The residents of Rukminigaon expressed their dissatisfaction, saying that it is a tragedy for them.
ASPTA: Include ‘Ka Shreni’ to Balance Pupil-Teacher Ratio
The Assam State Primary Teachers' Association (ASPTA) has been demanding the inclusion of 'Ka Shreni' under the pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) so as to balance the now lopsided PTR.
Geetanagar Police Station Battling with Artificial Flooding
As Guwahati gears up to become a Smart City, the Geetanagar Police Station is struggling to stay afloat - literally. The police station road have been inundated with knee-deep water due to rain-induced waterlogging, exposing the city's glaring infrastructure woes.
Intensifying struggle for indigenous rights begins in Sivasagar
The movement to protect the existence of indigenous people in Assam, which originated in Sivasagar, is gaining momentum and is expected to intensify in the coming weeks. Addressing a press meet at Sibsagar Press Club on Sunday, president of the ATASU Central Committee, Basanta Gogoi, accompanied by leaders and representatives of 30 organizations said, “The struggle, aimed at safeguarding the rights and existence of indigenous communities, is set to expand from Sivasagar to the entire state.
Asomiya Yuva Mancha Stages Protest Against Smart Meters in Lakhimpur
Following the “Funeral Cortege” of the Electricity Department and Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), demonstrated by the Lakhimpur district unit of the All Assam Students’ Union regarding the same issue, the Lakhimpur district committee of Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM) initiated another unique protest programme against the Smart Meters on Sunday.
7 More Bangladesh Nationals, Two Indian Touts Held In Tripura For Illegally Entering India
The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested seven more Bangladesh nationals, including five women and a child, along with two Indian touts in Tripura's Gomati district on Sunday, officials said.
Assam Govt Donates Rs 5 Crore for Flood Relief in Tripura
After Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the Assam government on Sunday donated Rs 5 crore to Tripura, which has recently witnessed catastrophic floods for the first time in over three decades, killing at least 32 persons and affecting 17 lakh people.