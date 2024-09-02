Top 10 News Of The Day - 02/09/2024

STATE NEWS

Intensifying struggle for indigenous rights begins in Sivasagar

The movement to protect the existence of indigenous people in Assam, which originated in Sivasagar, is gaining momentum and is expected to intensify in the coming weeks. Addressing a press meet at Sibsagar Press Club on Sunday, president of the ATASU Central Committee, Basanta Gogoi, accompanied by leaders and representatives of 30 organizations said, “The struggle, aimed at safeguarding the rights and existence of indigenous communities, is set to expand from Sivasagar to the entire state.