Top 10 News Of The Day - 02/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Cabinet Takes Key Decisions
The state cabinet approved around Rs 466 crore for the distribution of scooty to HS-passed meritorious students and a water supply project near the semiconductor plant at Jagoroad. Apart from this, the cabinet took the decision to table the Justice BK Sharma Inquiry Commission report on the APSC scam in the next Assembly session.
Over 23,000 km of roads constructed in Assam since 2016
The BJP-led Assam government has completed a cumulative length of 23,000 km of roads under various projects in the state since 2016. Some of the projects are ADB-funded ones, some are funded by the state government, some by the AIIB (Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank), etc.
Enhanced rainfall in Assam, NE till October 5
The IMD (India Meteorological Department) has predicted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over the north-eastern states during the next five days. However, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati of IMD, has predicted enhanced rainfall over Assam till October 5, 2024.
Assam Police scripting new era of peace and development: Governor
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya greeted the forces on the occasion of 74th Police Day. He expressed his gratitude and paid tributes to the unwavering commitment of the police personnel at a function held at the 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, on Tuesday.
DB Stock Owner Will Be Caught Soon: GP Singh
The Director General of Police, GP Singh, has assured that the owner of DB Stock Broking Firm, Deepankar Barman, will soon be apprehended. The investigation is ongoing, with technical evidence being gathered, and multiple agencies, including the CBI, ED, and Income Tax Department, are involved. Singh is confident that Barman will be caught soon.
PM’s Vision for Northeast’s Development is Inspiring: Minister Atul Bora
The second day of a National Level Multi-Stakeholder Consultative Workshop on Sustainable Oil Palm Cultivation under the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) was held on Tuesday at Guwahati. The two-day workshop was organized by the Agriculture Department, Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, Government of India.
Kaziranga National Park Reopens for Tourists
Marking the beginning of the new tourism season, Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve was officially re-opened for visitors on Tuesday. The opening ceremony took place at the Western Range, Bagori, and was attended by distinguished guests, including local MPs and state ministers. The event commenced with a traditional puja, blessing the park and marking the start of the safari season.
Silchar Municipal Board gears up for safe Durga Puja
Municipal Board (SMB) stepped up its preparation for the ensuing Durga puja. In a meeting at the SMB conference hall on Monday, chaired by the MP Parimal Suklabaidya with the prominent citizens and officials from various departments, a plan was chalked out to ensure an incident free festivity.
Adopt Cluster Development Approach for Enhanced Productivity: Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday advised the Arunachal Pradesh government to adopt the cluster development approach as a key strategy for enhancing productivity and competitiveness as well as capacity building of micro and small enterprises (MSEs) in the state.
CM Sangma Launches SLM Project and MegARISE for Umiew Catchment
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma formally inaugurated the Sustainable Land Management Meghalaya Project (SLM) and unveiled the Protection of Vulnerable Catchment Areas in Meghalaya (MegARISE) for the Umiew Catchment at a programme held at the State Convention Centre, Shillong, on October 1.