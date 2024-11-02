Top 10 News Of The Day - 02/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
MHF allocates Rs 198 cr for projects under SDMF
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allocated Rs 198.80 crore for Assam under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) for the current financial year. The allocation was made as per the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission. Of the Rs 198.80 crore, the central share is Rs 179 crore, and the remaining Rs 19.80 crore is the state share.
Female voters outnumber males in 69 of 126 LACs
The draft photo electoral roll in the state has thrown up an interesting statistic, according to which female electors outnumber male ones in 69 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) out of the total of 126 LACs. This means that female voters are more in number in more than half of the total LACs.
MHA designates Darranga as authorised Immigration Check Post
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today declared that the Darranga Land Check Post in the Tamulpur district of Assam has been designated as an authorized Immigration Check Post for entry into or exit from India with valid travel documents for all classes of passengers. The immigration check post was designated by MHA under sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950.
School Board spells out examination terms for NIP category HS students
The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has set certain conditions to fulfil for the candidates appearing in the forthcoming HS final examination, 2025, under the categories of betterment/reappearing scheme in certain subjects, compartmental and repeat, all falling under NIP (non-institutional private).
Centre Asks Assam Forest to report on ‘Tree Felling’
The forest protection division of the MoEF&CC (Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change) instructed the Assam forest department to scrutinise the matter of the proposed tree felling near Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati for the construction of a flyover from Dighalipukhuri to Nonmati and implement appropriate measures according to statutory provisions. The Union ministry instructed the state forest department to furnish an action taken report promptly.
Assam Government Declares 5-Day Matri-Pitri Vandana Leave for Teachers
The State Government will treat November 9 (second Saturday) as leave for teachers under the Department of School Education as part of the Matri-Pitri Vandana Scheme for 2024.
Elephant Safari Re-opens in Kaziranga National Park
Kaziranga National Park today re-opened its much-awaited Elephant Safari, where visitors will be able to explore the stunning landscapes and rich wildlife of this UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Two Bangladeshi Infiltrators Intercepted At Karimganj Border, Sent Back
Security personnel successfully caught two Bangladeshi nationals attempting illegal entry into India in a joint operation near the India-Bangladesh border. Kobir Sikhdhar and Md. Selim was arrested on Thursday near Karimganj, which is close to the international boundary separating India from Bangladesh.
More funds sanctioned for projects in hills than in valley, say officials
Days after the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced that the state government undertook equal efforts for the development of both valley and hill areas, top government officials said on Friday that a higher amount of funds was sanctioned in the hilly areas than in the valley areas.
Governor celebrates Diwali with CRPF jawans in Manipur
To share happiness with the men in uniform posted far away from their homes on the festive occasion, Assam and Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, on Friday visited Senapati district headquarters in Manipur and celebrated Diwali with CRPF jawans there.