Top 10 News Of The Day - 03/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
'Ease of doing business boosted business ecosystem in State’; Bhumi Pujan of Rs 27,000-cr semiconductor plant
Assam has significantly improved its business ecosystem since the inception of the Assam Ease of Doing Business Act, 2016, and it has been a continuous process of evolution to meet the needs of the business community from then on. It has led big industries to set up their units in the state and the Tata Semiconductor Plant at Jagiroad is the biggest one in the works till date, with the bhumi pujan of the plant slated for Saturday.
President of India Droupadi Murmu opens Conference of Governors; conclave to end today
President of India Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Conference of Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today. The conference will cover a wide range of issues that play a critical role in not only shaping centre-state relations but also promoting welfare schemes for the common people.
Over 8.66 Lakh MGNREGS Job Cards Deleted Since 2019 Due to Fake and Duplicate Entries
It is a matter worth pondering over that more than 8.66 lakh job cards under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) have been deleted till date in Assam since the 2019–20 financial year (FY). The fact was revealed on the floor of the Rajya Sabha when the Minister of State for Rural Development, Kamlesh Paswan, submitted a written reply in response to a question posed by MP Mukul Balkrishna Wasnik.
Draft delimitation for panchayat polls to be published on Aug 30
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that the draft for delimitation of panchayats will be published on August 30 and, following a public hearing, the final notification will be released on September 17.
Gauhati Medical College and Hospital hikes charges for clinical tests
The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has hiked the charges for various clinical tests. It is the first hike in charge in 22 years. The hike was announced for a total of 107 clinical tests. Additionally, the registration fees have also been increased.
Indus Towers and NEAID Inaugurate Hygienic Washrooms for Girl Students in 12 Assam Government Schools
Indus Towers Limited, one of the world’s largest telecom infrastructure companies, in association with the Northeast Centre for Equity Action on Integrated Development (NEAID) inaugurated well-equipped and hygienic washroom facilities for girl students in 12 government schools across seven districts including Kamrup Metro, Nagaon, Morigaon, Baksa, Tamulpur, Dhubri, and Bongaigaon.
ATTSA protests police lathicharge against tea workers
The Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA) on Friday burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Mancotta Tea Estate in Dibrugarh over police’s alleged lathicharge against poor workers at Hatikhuli Tea estate. The agitated workers raised slogan against the government and burnt the effigy of Chief Minister of Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Lakhimpur Additional District Commissioner conducts sudden visit to offices
The Additional District Commissioner (ADC) of Lakhimpur paid sudden visit to various branches of the Office of the District Commissioner and line offices concerned under the establishment of District Commissioner’s Office.
Mizoram, Assam to hold ministerial-level meeting to resolve border dispute
A ministerial-level meeting of the Mizoram and Assam governments will be held in Aizawl on August 9 to find a lasting solution to the decades-old inter-state border dispute between the two northeastern states, officials said on Friday.
‘Criminalization of politics leading to ethnic violence, crime surge in Tripura’
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Tripura Assembly and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on Friday said that “due to criminalization of politics, ethnic violence to numerous crimes have been taking place during the last 6 years’ rule of BJP-led government in the state.”