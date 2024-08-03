Top 10 News Of The Day - 03/08/2024

BREAKING NEWS

'Ease of doing business boosted business ecosystem in State’; Bhumi Pujan of Rs 27,000-cr semiconductor plant

Assam has significantly improved its business ecosystem since the inception of the Assam Ease of Doing Business Act, 2016, and it has been a continuous process of evolution to meet the needs of the business community from then on. It has led big industries to set up their units in the state and the Tata Semiconductor Plant at Jagiroad is the biggest one in the works till date, with the bhumi pujan of the plant slated for Saturday.