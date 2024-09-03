Top 10 News Of The Day - 03/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
One Lakh Appointments Were Made Without Any Corruption: CM
During a ceremonial distribution of appointment letters today to around 24,000 contractual teachers appointed as permanent teachers, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that one lakh appointments have been made in the past three years without a single instance of corruption.
DoNER asks Northeast states to take corrective steps on delayed projects
The Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) has expressed concern about the delayed projects in the NE states under the schemes of DoNER or the North Eastern Council (NEC).
Sunday’s 98.4 mm of rainfall breaks record
The rainfall starting very early in the morning on Sunday, September 1, in Guwahati broke the record for the annual highest daily rainfall, with the India Metereological Department (IMD) recording 98.4 mm of rainfall. This was the second instance of heavy rainfall in the city after August 5, inundating large areas of the city and causing untold misery to the residents.
Water Woes Continue in City, Irk Residents
Guwahati continues to grapple with a severe shortage of drinking water, despite repeated assurances from various governments. The city’s population of around 11 lakh faces a daily shortage of 110 million litres of water, with only 70 million litres being supplied by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Guwahati Jal Board (GJB). The GMC has three water supply projects, but only 40 million litres of tap water are supplied daily against the original capacity of 70 million litres.
AICC Will Take a Call on Ripun Bora’s Return to Congress
Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah said on Monday that the decision regarding return of Ripun Bora to the party, who has resigned from Trinamool Congress, will be made by party leaders in New Delhi.
GMC Conducts Cleanliness Drive
The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducted a cleaning drive at Tokobari Satra Road under Ward No. 18, Division 4, as part of the Swachh Sarvekshan 2024 and the “Safai Apnao, Bimaari Bhagao” campaign.
Indigenous Groups Rally for Land and Job Rights
Scores of members from different indigenous organizations gathered in Dibrugarh on Monday under the banner of the United Forum of Indigenous Organisations to demand the safeguarding of indigenous rights in Assam.
AASU Protest Against Smart Meters
In response to call by All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Tinsukia District Committee, Doomdooma Regional Students’ Union (DRSU) took out a ‘Funeral Cortege’ of the State Electricity department and Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL) against the installation of the controversial smart meters in the households of its consumers and burnt the effigy in front of the APDCL, Doomdooma Sub-division office at Azad Road on Monday.
CBI Files Chargesheet Against Former DC and 2 Other Officials
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against the former deputy commissioner of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh along with two others in a case related to misappropriation of public funds. The charge sheet was filed against Padma Jaishwa, a 2003 batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and other union territories (AGMUT) cadre, along with the then finance and accounts officer Nor Bahadur Sonar and former cashier Rinchin Phuntsok, working at the DC office.
Forces conduct joint combining operations after militant attack
Security forces continued their joint combing operations on Monday in Manipur’s Kangpokpi and Imphal West district, where suspected Kuki militants killed two people including a woman, injured ten others and burnt many abandoned houses at Koutruk and neighbouring Kadangband villages.