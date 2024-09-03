Top 10 News Of The Day - 03/09/2024

NORTHEAST NEWS

CBI Files Chargesheet Against Former DC and 2 Other Officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against the former deputy commissioner of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh along with two others in a case related to misappropriation of public funds. The charge sheet was filed against Padma Jaishwa, a 2003 batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and other union territories (AGMUT) cadre, along with the then finance and accounts officer Nor Bahadur Sonar and former cashier Rinchin Phuntsok, working at the DC office.