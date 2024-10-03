Top 10 News Of The Day - 03/10/2024

STATE NEWS

‘Present government is working with rapid pace for development’

“Lakhimpur District Day” was celebrated on Wednesday under the auspices of the district administration in association with the government departments under the district. In this connection, a large cultural procession, showcasing the colourful cultures of almost all the ethnic tribes living in the state was taken out from the Tyag Kshetra covering the North Lakhimpur town in the morning.