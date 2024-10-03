Top 10 News Of The Day - 03/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Bangladeshis Enter Assam Armed With Indian Aadhaar Cards Now!
A new trend of sorts has been set—Bangladeshis now enter Assam illegally equipped with Indian Aadhaar cards! The Assam Police arrested 14 Bangladeshis from South Salmara and Karinganj districts. Strangely enough, nine of them have Indian Aadhaar cards. How does it become possible? A million-dollar question.
Bodo Aronai, Food Items and Beverages Granted GI Tag
Eight more iconic items of Bodo culture have been granted the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag, providing an impetus to the recognition and popularity of traditional products from BTR in Assam. The eight items comprise the traditional Bodo scarf called Aronai, three items of rice beer ‘Bodo Jou Gwran’, ‘Maibra Jou Bidwi’, and ‘Bodo Jou Gishi’, and four traditional food items ‘Bodo Napham’, ‘Bodo Ondla’, ‘Bodo Gwkha, and ‘Bodo Narzi’.
Gauhati High Court Slams Government for Giving Freebies but not Paying Contractors
The Gauhati High Court questioned the government’s priorities, slamming the Assam government for giving out freebies but not paying the bill of a Contractor for work done two years before. A single-judge bench of the HC passed this comment while hearing a writ petition filed by petitioner Rishi Gupta for non-payment of bills due to him for work completed around two years ago.
‘DEE, SSA will clear salaries of newly regularized teachers’
The Department of School Education has asked the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) and the Samagra Siksha, Assam (SSA) to clear their respective shares of salaries they owe to the contractual teachers whose jobs have been regularized in the special recruitment drive in August this year.
Mystery Shrouds Death of Cotton University Employee
Mystery shrouded the death of the office superintendent of Cotton University, Dhrubajyoti Barman, in Jorabat on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred in the early hours, with Barman’s body found lying in front of the truck bearing registration NL01 AH2789. Barman’s wife attempted to contact him, but police received the call, informing her that they were taking him to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
DAAA Holds Fourth AGM
The 4th annual general meeting (AGM) of Delhi Alumni Association of Assam (DAAA) was held recently at the India Club, Guwahati. The AGM began with a rendition of the State Anthem and was attended by nearly 60 members from across the country, including eminent personalities, high-ranking officers from the state administration, legal luminaries, technocrats, academicians, renowned entrepreneurs, bankers, etc.
‘Present government is working with rapid pace for development’
“Lakhimpur District Day” was celebrated on Wednesday under the auspices of the district administration in association with the government departments under the district. In this connection, a large cultural procession, showcasing the colourful cultures of almost all the ethnic tribes living in the state was taken out from the Tyag Kshetra covering the North Lakhimpur town in the morning.
NHIDCL limits maximum gross weight to 35 tonnes on Gammon bridge
In a crucial move to safeguard the structural integrity of the Gammon Bridge, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has revised the maximum permissible gross vehicle weight to 35 tonnes. This decision, effective immediately, is aimed at preventing potential damage to the bridge, a key link connecting Badarpur Ghat to Katigorah in Cachar district.
NSCN-IM takes 'strong exception' to SC decision on 2021 Nagaland killings
The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Tuesday took a strong exception against the Supreme Court ruling that dismissed criminal charges against the Indian Army officials in connection with the “killing of 14 Naga civilians” in Nagaland’s Mon district on December 4, 2021.
RGU Signs MoU With Capital Police on Healing Centre for Trauma Victims
The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the capital unit of Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) in running the counselling centre, Ane’s Home, soon to be functional at the Itanagar women police station here.