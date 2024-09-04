Top 10 News Of The Day - 04/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
186 Hectares of Land Eroded in 4 Months
The Rivers of Assam have gobbled up over 186 hectares of land in 24 districts in the past four months in 2024. The figure speaks volumes about the severe nature of erosion the state has been experiencing for years and on.
No Taboo for College Students to Join Political Parties: CM
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is of the opinion that there is no taboo for a college or university student to be a member of any political party. Launching the membership drive of the BJP today, the Chief Minister said, “A question continues to haunt people’s minds if college or university students can become active members of any political party.
Haste Selection of Beneficiaries Led to Irregularities in PM Kishan Scheme
The CAG has pulled the Assam government for providing funds amounting to crores of rupees to ineligible farmers under the PM Kishan Scheme. It said the government committed the irregularities while selecting the beneficiaries in haste, without identifying land-holding farmers.
Cybercrime racket on fraudulent bank account busted, 4 arrested
The Guwahati Police has uncovered a complex cybercrime network, leading to the arrest of four individuals involved in fraudulent activities. The case, registered as Cyber PS Case No. 22/24, has revealed a large-scale scam targeting unsuspecting individuals, particularly those with limited financial knowledge.
Water Crisis Hits Guwahati City; Thousands Affected
A severe water crisis has gripped Guwahati, with thousands of residents facing scarcity due to a disruption in the water supply from the JICA-assisted South Central Guwahati water supply project since August 29. The technical issues glitches affected around 23,000 households, leaving many localities high and dry and residents struggling for basic necessities.
Durga Puja Guidelines Issued
A meeting was held at the district library hall in Guwahati, chaired by District Development Commissioner Parijat Bhuyan, to discuss guidelines for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations, on Tuesday. Representatives from the Durga Puja committees, police administration, and district administration attended the meeting.
Dhubri District BJP Launches Membership Drive
Dhubri district unit of BJP along with rest of district units under the Assam State Committee, launched its party membership drive for the year 2024 on Tuesday. In a press-meet organized in its party office here jointly addressed by district president, Prosenjit Dutta and convener of district membership drive, Ranjit Ray told the media persons that the District Committee aims to enrol at least 1.5 lakh party members from three assembly constituencies- Golakganj, Gouripur, and Dhubri.
Pramod Boro calls for proper planning for economic growth
BTC chief Pramod Boro, while chairing a review meeting of all Statutory Bodies and Public Sector Undertakings under the Bodoland Territorial Council held at the BTC Secretariat on Monday, instructed senior office bearers to explore innovative ideas for initiating projects that would accelerate the development of Bodoland.
CM Pema Khandu Reviews Status Of 13 Hydropower Projects
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday reviewed the status of 13 hydropower projects in the state being allotted to various central public sector undertakings, memorandums of agreement (MoAs) for which were signed on August 12, 2023.
Tourism will become the driver of the economy of NE: Shekhawat
During his visit to South West Khasi Hills district today, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised the cultural and natural beauty of Meghalaya. He reiterated that the maximum of the potential of tourism in the country lies in the Northeastern states and Meghalaya in particular.