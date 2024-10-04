Top 10 News Of The Day - 04/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Classical Language Status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Bengali, and Assamese
The Union cabinet decided to give classical language status to five languages of India today. The languages included among the classical languages are Marathi (Maharashtra), Pali and Prakrit (Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh), Bengali (West Bengal), and Assamese (Assam).
Gadkari assures CM of personally looking into Jorhat-Majuli bridge issue
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has assured the Assam government that he would personally look into the issue of the Jorhat-Majuli bridge over the river Brahmaputra, the construction of which has been stalled for around one month now. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had written to Gadkari on September 26 regarding his concerns about the bridge.
HC Asks Government To Ensure No Lottery is Organized in The State
The Gauhati High Court (HC) today directed the state government to issue direction to all the District Commissioners (DCs), including the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all the districts of Assam, not to grant any permission to any individual or organisation for organizing offline or online lotteries. In case any such lotteries are found to be organized illegally, the concerned SP is to take immediate action against the organizers in accordance with law.
Durga Puja Advisory Issued
The Guwahati police have issued a fresh advisory for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations in the city. As per the guidelines, necessary permission for the construction of puja pandas in public places should be obtained from the police authority. Respective jurisdictional police stations will issue necessary permission.
Hit-And-Run Driver Detained
Jorabat police detained a truck driver in connection with the death of an employee of Cotton University, Dhrubajyoti Barman on Wednesday. The police have taken the driver of the truck, Uttam Karji in custody. As part of the ongoing investigation, another container truck linked to the incident was seized in Silchar and transported to Jorabat for further examination.
Union Labour Minister to chair 6th NE Regional meet
A regional meeting of the North-Eastern States, viz., Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Sikkim, will be held in Guwahati on Friday. The Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, is organizing this regional meeting to hold focused discussions around consensus on labour reforms, the eShram-National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW), building and other construction workers (BoCW), the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), and employment generation initiatives.
Central to Include RHAC into Sixth Schedule
Boko regional units of All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU), Rabha Women Council, Six Schedule Demand Committee jointly organized a village meeting (Gaon Sabha) at Turukpara village in Boko on Tuesday.
Ajanta Neog Attends Closing Ceremony of 7th Poshan Abhiyan
Finance Minister Ajanta Neog department attended the closing ceremony of Poshan Abhiyan 2024 at Golaghat as chief guest in the august presence of guest of honour Sanjoy Kishan, Minister of Labour and Tea Tribes Welfare and parent Minister of the district along with Member of Parliament Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Biswajit Phukan and District Commissioner Pulak Mahanta.
RSS holds 'Sanchalan' in Tripura to foster Hindu unity and patriotism
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Tripura Pradesh, organized a ceremonial march, or Sanchalan, on Wednesday. The organisers stated that the Sanchalan is aimed at uniting Hindus across various sections of society.
Meghalaya CM launches GREEN Meghalaya Plus Scheme
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in presence of Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Wednesday launched the GREEN Meghalaya Plus scheme at Tura. GREEN Meghalaya plus is part of state government’s initiative - Payment for Eco System Services (PES), under which incentive of upto Rs 20,000 per hectare per year will be disbursed to communities and individual for conservation of forest cover.