Top 10 News Of The Day - 04/10/2024

HC Asks Government To Ensure No Lottery is Organized in The State

The Gauhati High Court (HC) today directed the state government to issue direction to all the District Commissioners (DCs), including the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all the districts of Assam, not to grant any permission to any individual or organisation for organizing offline or online lotteries. In case any such lotteries are found to be organized illegally, the concerned SP is to take immediate action against the organizers in accordance with law.