Top 10 News Of The Day - 05/08/2024

CITY NEWS

Gauhati High Court disposes PIL on R/S to B/Dyke from Bahari to Baghbor

A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam closed a PIL (60/2021) filed by Tazuddin Ahemed and four others praying to issue a direction to the Union Ministry of Water Resources, CWC (Central Water Commission), the Brahmaputra Board, Assam Water Resources Department and others for granting approval to the CWC to the scheme R/S to B/Dyke from Bahari to Baghbor.