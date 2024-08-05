Top 10 News Of The Day - 05/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
New domicile policy will guarantee jobs for locals, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said a new domicile policy will be introduced soon, under which only those born in Assam will be eligible for state government jobs. The decision is expected to yield a significant advantage to local youths.
51 ha of Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Guwahati Ring Road Project
The construction of the proposed 121-km Guwahati Ring Road will entail the use of forest and non-forest land in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, situated on the outskirts of Guwahati city. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 5,729 crore, was approved by the Union Cabinet on Friday (August 2, 2024).
Assam Government to construct 77 rural roads costing Rs 350 crore under PMGSY-III
The Assam Government is going to construct 77 rural roads with an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore under the PMGSY-III (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III).
Gauhati High Court disposes PIL on R/S to B/Dyke from Bahari to Baghbor
A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam closed a PIL (60/2021) filed by Tazuddin Ahemed and four others praying to issue a direction to the Union Ministry of Water Resources, CWC (Central Water Commission), the Brahmaputra Board, Assam Water Resources Department and others for granting approval to the CWC to the scheme R/S to B/Dyke from Bahari to Baghbor.
Assam to host inaugural Mayong Indrajal Magic Festival in Morigaon district
The historic Mayong-Pabitara area in the Morigaon district is set to transform into a major tourist destination with the launch of the Mayong Indrajal Magic Festival. Scheduled for August 18, 2024, this inaugural event will be dedicated entirely to the art of magic, Debasish Sharma, District Commissioner, announced at a press conference.
Indian Law Institute hosts law lecture in Assam Agricultural University, Guwahati
The Assam State Unit of the Indian Law Institute hosted a law lecture today at the Conference Hall of the Assam Agricultural University International Guest House in Guwahati. The lecture, delivered by Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai of the Supreme Court of India, focused on the "Law of Precedence" and its significance in the dispensation of justice.
It’s reflection of 2014 budget: Bharatiya Janata Party
The BJP on Friday addressed a press conference in Lakhimpur regarding the Union Budget which was presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister a few days back. Speaking at the press conference at North Lakhimpur Press Club, BJP’s State Media Panellist and Budget Review Committee convener, Ranjib Kumar Sarmah, said that the objective of this year’s Union Budget is to create a framework for development.
Pramod Boro inaugurates new hostel, school buildings in Baksa district
The chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro, dedicated to the welfare of the student fraternities by inaugurating various newly constructed educational infrastructures in Bijni of Chirang and Salbari in Baksa district on Thursday in the presence of public representatives, students, and senior government officials.
Tripura CM Manik Saha unveils relief package for violence-hit Ganda Twisa region
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday visited violence-hit Ganda Twisa area in the state's Dhalai district and announced an additional Rs 241.46 crore for relief and re-development projects for the places that were devastated by widespread ethnic violence last month.
Assam Rifles seizes Yaba tablets worth Rs 12.8 crore from Tripura
Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Customs Department, successfully seized 80,000 yaba tablets from the Hezamara area of Tripura on Saturday. The seized Yaba tablets were worth Rs 12.8 crores and it was seized from a near in a Hezamara region of West Tripura district. Yaba is an illicit drug material. It is a powerful and addictive stimulant that is illegal in India under the Controlled Substances Act.