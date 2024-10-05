Top 10 News Of The Day - 05/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Assam sets co-district trend in the country
In a first of its kind in the country, Assam made as many as 21 co-districts in the state operational today when the state government literally took its administration a step closer to the people. Eighteen more co-districts will be operational in the state tomorrow. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate Jalukbari co-district tomorrow.
Pay Sudden Visits to Matia Detention Camp, SC tells ASLSA
The Supreme Court of India has issued a directive to the Assam State Legal Service Authority (ASLSA) to pay sudden visits to the Matia Detention camp in the Goalpara district.
87% work on 6-lane extradosed Brahmaputra bridge completed
Assam’s first six-lane high-tech extradosed bridge over the river Brahmaputra, connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati, is around 87 percent complete, and the Assam government has targeted completing the bridge by June next year. As the water level in the Brahmaputra is on a decreasing trend at the end of the flood season, work is going on in full swing.
New rules for withdrawal and recovery of pension notified
The Department of Administrative Reforms, Training, Pension, and Public Grievances notified the instructions for the withdrawal and recovery of pension of the government employees. The department also directed all administrative departments to follow the instructions for recovery and withdrawal of pensions.
Places of Posting Modified for 1,038 Teachers
The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) modified the places of posting of 1,038 teachers whose jobs were regularized by the special recruitment drive. According to DEE, the places of posting are modified in respect of the teachers placed in amalgamated high schools, Adarsha Vidyalaya, Tea Garden Management Schools, CRCC (Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator), and BRP (Block Resource Person).
Solve our issues within October 15, demands TET teachers’ body
The All Assam Primary TET-qualified Teachers' Association demanded to provide a timescale and to prevent anomalies of the pay structure. They also demanded the transfer of teachers in the South Salmara-Mancachar district.
BTC Chief Distributes Land Pattas to Beneficiaries
In a significant initiative to fulfil their promises to give land pattas to landless indigenous communities of BTR, the chief of BTC Pramod Boro resumed the distribution of land pattas to eligible beneficiaries from Chirang district on Friday.
Women protest against smart meters
Despite rainy weather, a good number of women of Bhatiapar on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district on Friday assembled in front of the Sub Divisional Electrical office, Gaurisagar under Upper Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd. against smart meters. The anguished women shouted various slogans.
60 Unity Malls be set in Tripura to Boost Local Products
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that ‘Unity Mall’, a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be established in all 60 Assembly constituencies in the state to promote and market local products.
PET for Civil Defence Recruitment Postponed Due to Bad Weather
The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the ongoing recruitment in Civil Defence & Home Guards Department in Shillong has been postponed due to inclement weather as per directions received from the government.