Top 10 News Of The Day - 05/10/2024

87% work on 6-lane extradosed Brahmaputra bridge completed

Assam’s first six-lane high-tech extradosed bridge over the river Brahmaputra, connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati, is around 87 percent complete, and the Assam government has targeted completing the bridge by June next year. As the water level in the Brahmaputra is on a decreasing trend at the end of the flood season, work is going on in full swing.