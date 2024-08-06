Top 10 News Of The Day - 06/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Guwahati Comes to Standstill After Heavy Rains
Guwahati city received heavy rains on Monday afternoon, which triggered heavy flooding in multiple localities of the capital city. This heavy flooding brought the city to a standstill later in the day as traffic came to a complete halt at multiple localities.
PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, Bangladesh Army takes over
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned from her position and an interim government will run Bangladesh said the country's Chief of Army Staff General Waqar-uz-Zaman on Monday.
Public servants are taking forward good governance initiatives: CM
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while congratulating the Karmashree awardees on Monday, said, “Our public servants are taking forward the good governance initiatives of the government, driven by the philosophy and ideals of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi.
Love Jihad is not in our terminology: AIUDF
In response to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s announcement of introducing two separate laws against Love Jihad and Land Jihad in the Assembly session, AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) leader Ashraful Hussain criticized the state CM, accusing him of promoting a communal agenda.
Sonapur SSB 1st Battalion conducts plantation drive in state
The 1st Battalion SSB Sonapur and its field boys conducted a plantation drive at VIP Road Morigaon, Sankardev Sishu Niketan High School, Morowa, Nalbari and Dakshin Guwahati Senior Secondary School, Sualkuchi, Guwahati under the Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2024 with the theme “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiated by Government of Assam to achieve 3 crore saplings from August 1 to August 15 , 2024.
Assam concerned about unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh
The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has urged the Union Government to reassess the security measures on the Indo-Bangladesh border in light of recent developments in Bangladesh, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India following a mass uprising.
Heavy downpour causes flood in Dibrugarh town
A heavy downpour in Dibrugarh town on Monday morning led to severe flooding in several areas, affecting all 22 wards of the town. Streets and low lying areas were submerged under water, forcing several schools to suspend classes due to water entering the school premises and classrooms. The flash flood inundated stretches of the Mancotta Road, AT Road, as well as several areas including Gangapara, Mahalaya Road, Cole Road and Jail Road.
Over 400 supporters of BPF and GSP join UPPL
As the BJP has set its eyes to capture the BTC administration to its fold by announcing to contest the BTC election in 2025 without forge, a pre-poll alliance with any regional party, the UPPL has been working to expand its bases by building confidence in people of the region.
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya meets top Assam-Meghalaya bureaucrats
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya held a meeting with the IAS, IPS and IFS officers from Assam-Meghalaya cadres who are presently on Central deputation in New Delhi on Monday.
DC inspects developmental projects in Arunachal Pradesh district
East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu on Sunday visited Pasighat and Ruksin sub-division to make spot verification and assessment of the ongoing developmental projects executed by Urban Development & Housing Department in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.