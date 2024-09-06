Top 10 News Of The Day - 06/09/2024

39 sub-districts to be operational in state from October 2

As many as 39 of the 78 notified sub-districts will be operational in the state from October 2, 2024. Informing the media of this, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that with an aim to provide effective and efficient citizen-centric administration at the grassroots level, the Cabinet has approved the operationalisation of 39 sub-districts in the first phase from October 2-8 this year.