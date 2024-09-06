Top 10 News Of The Day - 06/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Positive Initiative, But We Count Results Only: AASU
Terming the state cabinet's approval to the implementation of 57 of the 67 recommendations of the high-power committee on Clause VI of the Assam Accord headed by Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma as a positive initiative, AASU (All Assam Students' Union) adviser Samujjal Bhattacharjya today said that the student body wants implementation of all the 67 recommendations.
39 sub-districts to be operational in state from October 2
As many as 39 of the 78 notified sub-districts will be operational in the state from October 2, 2024. Informing the media of this, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that with an aim to provide effective and efficient citizen-centric administration at the grassroots level, the Cabinet has approved the operationalisation of 39 sub-districts in the first phase from October 2-8 this year.
Stay Away from Investing in NBFCs Sans RBI Approval: CM
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the people of Assam not to invest in any non-banking financial company (NBFC) institutions that have not received approval from the Reserve Bank of India.
AAP Hails Cabinet Decision on Clause VI of Assam Accord
The Cabinet decision to implement the recommendations by the high-level committee regarding the Sixth Schedule of the Assam Accord, headed by retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma, was welcomed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Assam.
Skill Development Programme Concludes
The concluding session of the skill development programme on Garments and Apparels was held on Thursday. The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), in collaboration with the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR), had launched a skill development programme on garments and apparels at the State Home for Women and Children, Jalukbari, on February 27.
Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Felicitates Veteran Teacher on Teachers’ Day
Celebration of Teachers’ Day received a novelty as Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya paid a visit to the residence of a veteran primary school teacher, Nabin Chandra Das (94) at Fuluguri village in Palashbari and felicitated him with a memento, citation, angabastra, shawl, flower garland, xorai, japi, gamosa, fruit basket, an umbrella, and dakshina of Rs. 21,000.
Villagers protest against sand gravel mining in Boko
Villagers from Kompaduli, Lepgaon, Bamunpara, Kothalpara, Gohalkona, Kacharipara, Jongakhuli took out a mass protest rally against the sand gravel mining from the Boko River at Kompaduli village on Wednesday.
CM presents State Teacher Awards 2024 in Dibrugarh
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented the State Teacher Awards 2024 to 13 school teachers for their outstanding contribution in the field of education during the Teacher’s Day programme at the Rang Ghar auditorium in Dibrugarh University on Thursday.
Tripura Assembly witnesses ruckus over adoption of congratulatory motion thanking PM
Tripura Assembly on Thursday witnessed massive pandemonium as the opposition Congress and CPI-M members staged a walkout in protest against the adoption of a congratulatory motion in the house thanking Narendra Modi for becoming Prime Minister for the third consecutive term and the people participating in the recent 18th Lok Sabha elections in large numbers.
Tawang DTCC stresses strict implementation of COTPA
The Tawang district tobacco control cell (DTCC) under the district health society conducted a district-level coordination committee meeting and sensitization programme on the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, and other psychotropic substances on Thursday.