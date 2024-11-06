Top 10 News Of The Day - 06/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Tea Board Issues Notice to 2,284 Companies Defaulting on Export Returns
The Tea Board of India has issued notices to as many as 2,284 tea companies of the country, including those in Assam, for non-submission of online monthly export returns for the financial year 2023-24. The Tea Board has asked the companies to submit their export returns every month mandatorily, failing which it will initiate necessary action as per the provisions.
Gauhati HC Notice against Revoking Sanctuary Status of Garbhanga
A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice N. Unni Krishnan Nair issued notice to the Government of India and the Assam Government on the PIL (62/2024) filed by Subrat Talukdar, who seeks to invalidate the Assam government’s decision to revoke the sanctuary status of Garbhanga.
State Government Suspends Five ACS Officers
The Assam Government has suspended as many as five ACS (Assam Civil Service) officers for not joining their new places of posting, which, the government feels, is a violation of a government order, destroying the office decorum, and failing to act in the public interest.
PSSA sets deadline for Dispur to meet its demands
The Pratibandhi Suraksha Sangstha, Assam (PSSA) has submitted a three-point charter of demands to the Commissioner and Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment, for consideration and necessary action for short-term execution. The demands were based on the discussion between PSSA and the department on November 2, 2024.
Cattle Smuggling Bid Foiled Near Bharalu Bridge
A team from the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) from Gorchuk PS intercepted a truck (AS26AC1949) and a car (AS23K0755) at a checkpoint in Katahbari, near Bharalu bridge on Monday night. The vehicles were attempting to smuggle 30 cattle into Meghalaya.
Kamrup to Facilitate Youth Enrolment in PM’s Internship Scheme
The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme - Pilot Project for FY 2024-25, which aims to provide internship opportunities to youth in leading 500 companies across the country, has been announced.
‘Congress plans to harass Bengali Hindus’
The ulterior motive of the Congress behind the Bangladeshi origin allegation against BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das was to create problem for the Bengali Hindus, stated the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Pramod Boro unveils Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s statue
BTC chief Pramod Boro on Tuesday unveiled a grand statue of the legendary “Bard of Brahmaputra” Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, at Sudhakantha Kanan in Kokrajhar, marking the death anniversary of the iconic cultural figure. The event also saw the launch of a souvenir titled ‘Bhupendra Baibhav’ in his honour.
Bangladesh wanted more electricity from Tripura as it supplies 50-80 MW daily
Energy-starved Bangladesh wanted at least 250 MW of electricity from Tripura, which is currently supplying 50 to 80 MW electricity to the neighbouring country, top officials said here on Tuesday.
Centre releases funds for rural local bodies in Mizoram
The Union government has released the 15th Finance Commission Grants during the financial year 2024–25, for the rural local bodies of Haryana, Tripura and Mizoram, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj announced on Tuesday.