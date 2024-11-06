Top 10 News Of The Day - 06/11/2024

BREAKING NEWS

Tea Board Issues Notice to 2,284 Companies Defaulting on Export Returns

The Tea Board of India has issued notices to as many as 2,284 tea companies of the country, including those in Assam, for non-submission of online monthly export returns for the financial year 2023-24. The Tea Board has asked the companies to submit their export returns every month mandatorily, failing which it will initiate necessary action as per the provisions.