Top 10 News Of The Day - 07/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
IWAI gives NOCs to five bridges over Brahmaputra
The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has given an NOC (no-objection certificate) for the five road bridges currently underway over the Brahmaputra. Since the Brahmaputra is the National Waterway-2 (NW-2) that ferries and other vessels navigate through, such an NOC is mandatory.
PM Modi releases Big Bang Numbers on Indian economy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released the Big Bang Numbers on the Indian economy as part of his Bi-Weekly Bharat newsletter for the fortnight of July 15–31 on the Namo app.
Less than 50% of works done in Assam model villages in ten years
The MPs of both houses from Assam have completed less than 50 percent of the works in villages adopted by them under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) in the past ten years. The scheme was launched in October 2014.
Water from Meghalaya floods Guwahati: Singhal
State Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Irrigation, Ashok Singhal, has attributed the severe flooding in Guwahati to water flowing in from the neighbouring state of Meghalaya.
Flood-displaced elephant rescued after 16-day search in Guwahati
A wild elephant named Makhna, which was displaced from its habitat due to rising water levels in the Brahmaputa River, was rescued and released back into the wild after a 16-day operation. The elephant was first spotted in the Chandrapur area on July 20 and had been moving through various locations in Guwahati, causing some damage to properties.
Rukmini Gaon residents demand permanent solution of waterlogging
The residents of Rukminigaon in Guwahati staged a protest against the persistent issue of water logging in the area, which has left the area submerged up to waist-deep. The heavy rainfall in the Monday evening caused severe flooding, with banks and basement parking offices in Rukminigaon being inundated, damaging parked cars.
Body blow to BPF as 18 active leaders join UPPL
In a major setback for Hagrama Mohilary’s BPF, as many as 18 active leaders and members of the BPF and the ex-BLT Welfare Society led by Kabiranjan Brahma, general secretary of central committee, Ex-BLT Welfare Society who is also the Executive Member of the BPF have joined the UPPL in the grand public gathering on the occasion of 9th foundation day of the UPPL held at Bengtol in Chirang district on Tuesday.
Memorandum Submitted to CM
The Tirap Autonomous District Council Demand Committee (TADCDC) along with Singpho Women Organisation of India, Singpho Youth Organisation and 12 other indigenous bodies submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam on Monday demanding justice for Singpho boy Garmin Makat, son of Chantret Makat resident of village Kumchai Namoh Gaon under Lekhapani PS whose hanged body was found in St Paul’s School Udaipur under mysterious circumstances.
‘Trades with NE states not fully closed, but reduced sharply’
Despite unprecedented unrest and violence in Bangladesh, trade between Tripura and the neighbouring country has not fully stopped but largely decreased since Monday when Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India as the Army took control of the administration. Similar situations exist in Dawki (Meghalaya)-Tamabil (Bangladesh) and Sutarkandi (Assam)-Sheola (Bangladesh) trading points.
Workshop on POCSO, sexual harassment organized at Naharlagun
A two-day workshop focusing on the “Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013”, ended at the Administrative Training Institute at Naharlagun, near here, on Tuesday.