Top 10 News Of The Day - 07/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
It will ensure faster decisions and quicker implementation: CM
In a historic move to bring upper Assam closer to Dispur, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today dedicated the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Dibrugarh to the public. This, in effect, is decentralizing governance in the true sense of the term in Dibrugarh and its nine surrounding districts.
Use of Mobile Phones While Driving Raises Alarming Safety Concerns in Assam
Attending to mobile phones while driving is menacingly increasing in the state, leading to accidents, besides affecting the smooth movement of vehicular traffic. The lack of strict measures from the traffic police and DTO staffers is letting the mobile-savvy drivers go ahead with this evil practice.
Clouds hover over 8.25-km Jorhat-Majuli Brahmaputra Bridge yet again
Uncertainty is hovering over the bridge across the Brahmaputra connecting Jorhat and Majuli districts again. The construction work of the bridge has been put on hold since September 5, 2024. The works on this crucial bridge were put on hold several times earlier.
MoA to Bridge Skills Gap and Fuel Aviation Sector Growth: CM
In a move to pave the way for ground-breaking academic, skilling, research, and development in aerospace technology in the region with a global impact, IIT Guwahati signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Airbus India Private Limited in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a programme held at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Mini Auditorium, IIT Guwahati, on Friday.
‘Connectivity is Key to Raising Income in Northeast’
A better commutable and sustainable connectivity is the key to raising the income of the people of the Northeastern States, said the secretary of the Act East Policy Affairs Department and managing director of Assam Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (AIDC), Manvendra Pratap Singh, in the North East Connectivity Summit organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce on Friday.
Protests Erupt at Amingaon Police Outpost Over Arrest of Woman Labourer
Chaos erupted at the Amingaon police outpost on Thursday night as protesters gathered to express their outrage over the arrest of Meera Das, a woman labourer. Das was apprehended by the police without evidence of theft, sparking allegations of false implication of stealing gold ornaments and cash of Rs. 4 lakh. The protesters demanded her release, leading to a lathi charge by the police.
Gaurav Gogoi Criticizes BJP Government
In the recently concluded LS poll, the people of entire Jorhat HPC has defeated a big and strong energy. We thought that the wave of money would destroy people’s votes but I represented a constituency where the people maintained democracy through conscientious vote by giving priority to their emotions and dignity over the wave of money.
RHAC chief Tankeswar Rabha inaugurates repairing works
Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council’s chief Tankeswar Rabha inaugurated two different works at the expense of Rs 1 crore from RHAC funds in Boko on Friday. By spending RHAC funds of Rs 80 lakh, the industrial campus buildings were repaired and the campus roads and premises were improved by Interlocking Concrete Block Pavement (ICBP) which is situated along the Saturday Weekly Market area.
Tripura Assembly witnesses stormy session over setting up of private medical college
The Tripura Assembly on Friday witnessed a noisy session before the opposition Congress and CPI-M members staged a walkout in protest against rejection of their demand to form a Joint Legislative Committee (JLC) to look into all the aspects related to the setting up of a private medical college in the state.
Apex Meitei Body Declares 'Public Emergency,' Urges Residents to Stay Indoors
The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex body of the Meitei community, on Friday called a “public emergency” and urged the people to remain indoors, claiming “the government failed to provide security to the common people”.