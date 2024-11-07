Top 10 News Of The Day - 07/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Donald Trump Returns as 47th US President
With 280 electoral votes under his belt so far, Donald Trump is set to return for a second term as President of the United States, becoming only the second Republican candidate to achieve this feat after George W. Bush. Trump also became the president to return to the White House for a second non-consecutive term, after Grover Cleveland.
Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati Flyover Alignment Changed
The Assam government has brought modifications to the length and alignment point of the under-construction flyover from FCI (Noonmati) to Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati. There has been a hue and cry on the issue of 'tree felling', including some 100-year-old ones, in the metropolitan city that witnessed mass protests on the issue.
Assam to Move MHA for Approval of Urban Flood Management Programme
The Assam government has accorded approval of the proposal for the Urban Flood Risk Management Programme (UFRMP) under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) for submission before the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the final approval.
SSA Issues Guidelines for Spending Funds for TLMs
Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has provided an amount of Rs. 1000 per school having pre-primary (Ka-Shreni) enrolment as per the provision for the development of TLMs (Teaching Learning Materials) as per the provision of the Annual Work Plan and Budget-2024-25.
MoUs on interstate borders reviewed in Guwahati city
Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan urged Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh to fast track the progress of their interstate border agreements. During the review meeting today, the state governments decided to extend their cooperation so that the entire survey works of six areas of difference on the Assam-Meghalaya border and 38 agreed villages on the Assam-Arunachal border are completed in the next six months.
Electioneering campaigns pick up momentum in Sidli (ST) LAC
In the run-up to the Sidli (ST) LAC bye-elections slated to be held on November 13, different political parties have been active in campaigns for their respective candidates. There will be a triangular contest in the bye-election in Sidli constituency. Only three candidates are in fray for Sidli ST LAC namely-Nirmal Kr. Brahma (UPPL, BJP and AGP), Suddha Basumatary (BPF) and Sanjib Wary (Congress).
Himanta Biswa Sarma has lowered Chief Minister status: Congress
“It was the Congress that nurtured Himanta Biswa Sarma as a cash cow and now, as the Chief Minister, he is insulting the Congress as a draught cow”, alleged the AICC secretary Prithviraj Sathe. “Sarma’s remarks from Dholai yesterday are inappropriate for a Chief Minister’s dignity,” Sathe added.
NEHU Vice Chancellor Clarifies on Students' Demands
The Vice Chancellor of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Prof PS Shukla on Wednesday that the demand of North Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) to remove the Registrar and Deputy Registrar cannot be executed based on unilateral decisions or personal discretion.
Arunachal Deputy CM takes stock of development at the Parshuram Kund
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inspected the riverfront development site at Parshuram Kund in Lohit district, an initiative aimed at making it one of northeast India’s premier pilgrimage destinations.