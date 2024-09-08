Top 10 News Of The Day - 08/09/2024

Viksit Bharat Should be Dream of Whole Nation: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the educators to walk the extra mile with their students and carve them into 'citizens and achievers' of tomorrow. PM Modi underlined that the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' is not just his, but it should be the dream of the whole nation. He said that students must be groomed and nurtured to become its strong pillars.