Top 10 News Of The Day - 08/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
CM: Will Proceed with a Pragmatic Approach
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government would proceed with a pragmatic approach to implement 52 of the 67 recommendations of the Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma committee on Clause VI of the Assam Accord before the Bohag Bihu.
Viksit Bharat Should be Dream of Whole Nation: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the educators to walk the extra mile with their students and carve them into 'citizens and achievers' of tomorrow. PM Modi underlined that the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' is not just his, but it should be the dream of the whole nation. He said that students must be groomed and nurtured to become its strong pillars.
Assam Border Police Asked to Intensify Detection of Foreigners
The Assam government has directed the border police of the state to intensify efforts to detect illegal immigrants from across the international border of the state. The tendency of people from Bangladesh making their bids to enter Assam in the recent past has made the state government take such a measure.
Police has Great Role in Forging a Disciplined Society: CM
In a giant step to redefine community policing in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday attended and chaired a conference of 307 Thana level ‘Nagarik Samitis’ at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.
Two colleges get autonomous status from UGC
Two more colleges of Assam got the autonomous status from the University Grants Commission (UGC). Dimoria College affiliated to Gauhati University and Dhakuakhana College affiliated to Dibrugarh University have been confirmed to have autonomous status by the UGC.
Guwahati city’s infrastructure in shambles, roads, flyovers, and streetlights neglected
Guwahati, once a thriving city, has transformed into a hazardous landscape due to the systemic failures of the Public Works Department (PWD), Guwahati Jal Board (GJB), and Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited (PBGPL). The city’s roads, flyovers, and street lights have been neglected, putting the lives of residents at risk.
Protests erupt over ONGC's Decision
The activists of All Sivasagar District Students’ Union has strongly opposed a decision by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to hand over the management of one of its rigs to an external company named ‘South Asia’ through a central tender. ONGC, a major national enterprise involved in oil production, has been operating in Assam, managing 14 rigs in the region.
Ganesh Puja Celebrated in Pathsala
Along with the rest of the country Ganesh Chathurthi was celebrated with much fanfare and religious fervour in Pathsala town. The Ganesh temple of Pathsala town witnessed long queues of the devotees, who came to offer puja and seek his blessings for better health and prosperity. Devotees lit earthen lamps and incense sticks to please the deity and offered flowers and sweets.
Tibetan Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh to Back Freedom Struggle
A team of the Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh (TSGAP), led by its president Tarh Tarak, called on President/Sikyong of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile Penpa Tsering at Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) HQs in Dharamshala on Friday.
DNGC Observes 46th Foundation Day
The Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar, observed the 46th foundation day cum felicitation of outstanding alumni and achievers at the college auditorium on Saturday. The celebration was to commemorate the brilliant and outstanding 46 years of its existence.