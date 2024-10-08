Top 10 News Of The Day - 08/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Gadkari to Review Ongoing Road and Bridge Projects in State
After Durga Puja is over, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to visit Guwahati to review the ongoing construction of roads and bridges in the state, along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Rs 14 crore released for kitchen utensils in 40,154 schools
The Assam government has allocated Rs 14,10,73,925 (14.1 crore) to procure cast-iron cauldrons with stainless steel lids for mid-day meals in schools, under the Annual Work Plan and Budget of PM POSHAN for 2023-24.
Centre Asks States To Use Whitetopping Technology On National Highways
The Union Government has asked the Assam and other state governments to use Whitetopping Technology for rehabilitation and strengthening of National Highways (NHs). This technology will help extend the longevity of the NHs, in addition to other advantages.
Government Has Given 1.25 Lakh Jobs in Last 3 Years: CM
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the state government has given more than 1.25 lakh jobs in the last three years and before the next assembly election, it will cross 1.7 lakh figure.
Jaypore enters Northeast market, launches first store in Guwahati
Jaypore, an artisanal lifestyle brand in India, has opened its first store in G.S. Road, Guwahati, marking a significant step in its mission to celebrate and share the rich stories of Indian crafts and craftsmanship with discerning customers.
CM Distributes Soil Health Cards, Farm Machinery
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the distribution of Soil Health Cards (SHC) to farmers in the State, initiated the distribution of farm machinery, and inaugurated agriculture knowledge centres at a program in Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.
Attempted Entry by Nagaland Border Magistrate into Assam Foiled
In a significant border-related incident, a team led by the Border Magistrate of Nagaland, accompanied by over 20 police personnel, attempted to enter a construction site at the headquarters of the 4th Assam Commando Battalion in Kamalabari, Geleky in Sivasagar district.
Municipality Durga Puja to Highlight 'Peacock' Theme
Municipality Durga Puja known for its innovative themes, this time they will showcase ‘Peacock’ in their pandal which is a national bird of India. The workers are working day and night to complete the puja pandal on time because due to inclement weather for past few days the progress of work has been affected.
One killed, 17 injured in clashes over Durga Puja donation collection
At least one person was killed and 17, including 15 cops were injured, in northern Tripura’s Kadamtala, where police opened fire in the air and resorted to lathi charge to disperse the mob after two religious communities clashed over the collection of Durga Puja donations, officials said on Monday.
Mizoram government accords top priority to deal with cybercrime: CM
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday said that his government has given priority to deal with cybercrime in the state and since 2022 at least 263 such crimes have been registered.