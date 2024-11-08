Top 10 News Of The Day - 08/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Immigration Check Post Opened at Darranga
In order to strengthen the ties between Assam and Eastern Bhutan, an immigration checkpoint (ICP) was inaugurated at Darranga in the Tamulpur district today in the presence of Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and union ministers.
Original Construction Company Expresses Inability to Complete Jorhat-Majuli Bridge
The Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Ltd. (UPSBC Ltd.), which was awarded the contract for construction of the Jorhat-Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra, has now almost surrendered the work, having expressed their inability to complete the work.
DoNER prepares monthly expenditure plan for its funds
Utilisation of Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER) in financial year (FY) 2023-24 was only 33.55%. For better utilisation of funds in FY 2024-25, DoNER has come up with a monthly expenditure plan with quarterly targets for spending.
Cancer Care Centres in Assam Offer Affordable Treatment: CM
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that his government has set up high-quality cancer care centres that offer treatment at an affordable cost.
Ban single-use plastics on campuses: UGC to varsities, colleges
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged higher education institutions (HEIs) to amplify their efforts in tackling the pervasive issue of single-use plastics on their campuses through a ban.
BCPL Observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2024
Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) 2024 was observed in BCPL, Dibrugarh, and other locations of BCPL from October 28 to November 3 as per the directives of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on the theme of “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity”.
NTPC Bongaigaon marks 50th Raising Day
NTPC Bongaigaon marked its 50th Raising Day with enthusiasm, hosting a series of celebratory events at its administrative building that brought together employees, families, and the community. The day commenced with the NTPC flag being unfurled by Akhilesh Singh, followed by a ceremonial cake cutting and colourful balloon release, symbolizing the milestone.
HYC ultimatum for govt to address drug menace
The Hynñiewtrep Youths’ Council (HYC) has issued a 30-day ultimatum to the Meghalaya government to implement its seven-point demand to combat the rising drug menace in the state.
NEHU Students, Faculty Intensify Protest, Demand Resignations of VC and Registrar
At North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), tensions have reached the breaking point as students and faculty intensify demands for the resignation of Vice Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, along with Registrar Omkar Singh and Deputy Registrar Amit Gupta, over alleged administrative failings and incompetency.