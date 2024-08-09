Top 10 News Of The Day - 09/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Ensure no Bangladeshi enters Northeast illegally, NESO urges PM
The NESO (North East Students' Organization) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that no Bangladeshi enters the Northeast illegally from violence-hit Bangladesh. The students' body has also urged the Prime Minister not to give asylum or rehabilitation to any Bangladesh in the Northeast.
Waqf Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha; government agrees to JPC scrutiny
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to "effectively address" issues related to the powers of the State Waqf Boards, registration and survey of waqf properties and removal of encroachments, was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday.
Nijut Moina scheme will help contain child marriage, says CM
Launching the Nijut Moina scheme here today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spelled out that besides extending financial assistance to girl students for higher education, the scheme will serve two other vital purposes: empowering women's education and containing child marriages.
Flash floods bring Guwahati city to standstill
Despite multiple actions being undertaken towards the prevention of artificial flooding in Guwahati, the people continue to face problems because of the same. A spell of mere 30-minute rain has brought the city to its knees, with severe waterlogging reported in various areas.
Innovation is key to take Assam to higher growth trajectory: CM
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that innovation is the key to take Assam to a higher growth trajectory. He, therefore, asked the teachers to take special care to spark the innovative ideas of the students and hone their innovative talents.
Minister Bimal Borah takes stock of health of Bezbaruah’s granddaughter
Following an instruction from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah met the ailing granddaughter of Sahityarathi Laxminath Bezbaruah, Ira Ghosh, at her Baliganj residence in Kolkata today. He took stock of her health and prayed for her early recovery.
CEM Pramod Boro reviews health issues in Udalguri
Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro on Wednesday reviewed the health-related issues in Udalguri district and asked the concerned department to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of vector borne diseases.
Northeast Frontier Railway GM Chetan Kumar Shrivastava inspects workshop at New Bongaigaon
General Manager of the Northeast Frontier Railway, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, on Wednesday inspected the railway workshop at New Bongaigaon junction in Bongaigaon.
HM Amit Shah urged not to give shelter to any B’deshi national in Northeast
The influential North East Students’ Organization (NESO) - an apex body of eight students’ bodies representing seven NE states - on Thursday urged Home Minister Amit Shah to not provide shelter to any individual from the trouble-torn neighbouring nation of Bangladesh in India’s northeastern region.
Student body seeks strict vigil along Arunachal’s border
A students body in Arunachal Pradesh has urged the government to enhance vigil along the inter-state border to prevent a possible entry of illegal immigrants from violence-hit Bangladesh.