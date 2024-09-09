Top 10 News Of The Day - 09/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Officials need to feel government’s spirit on indigenous people’s land rights
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if the revenue circle officers do not feel the pulses of the spirit with which the state government is working to protect the land rights of the indigenous people of Assam, then no power can save the Assamese. “We’re at a critical juncture now, and hence we all need to work with dedication,” he said.
CID Arrest Masterminds of YBY App Scam in Biswanath Chariali District
At a time when investigation into the unregulated deposit schemes in the state is going on in full swing, the CID arrested the two masterminds of the YBY App scam last night. The two are Aniram Basumatary (38) and Mithinga Narzary (48), both hailing from Gohpur Milannagar in the Biswanath Chariali district.
SEBA & AHSEC Merged; New State School Board Formed
In a major milestone towards taking the education sector to new heights, the Assam government has merged the SEBA (Board of Secondary Education, Assam) and the AHSEC (Assam Higher Secondary Education Council) to form a unified Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB).
Rs 30-crore solid waste management plant to be operational from October
Rs. 30 crore solid waste management plant in East Boragaon, Guwahati, which is meant to safeguard the Deepor Beel, should be fully operational by October. Although it was supposed to be finished by 2023, construction will ultimately be finished, and it will be completely operating from October 2024.
Assam Remembers Balladeer Dr. Bhupen Hazarika
The 98th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was observed in the state today. Guwahati also witnessed programmes recalling the balladeer at various places.
CM Sarma Hails MoU Between Singapore and Assam Government
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE) and Government of Assam in urban planning and management and said that the MoU will enable better urban planning and management of Guwahati.
Ripun Bora Joins Congress
Ripun Bora, who resigned from the Trinamool Congress after questioning Mamata Banerjee’s leadership over the party’s expansion plans in Assam, joined Congress on Sunday.
NABARD CGM Loken Das Visits Derapathar Watershed Project in Hojai
The Chief General Manager of NABARD, Assam RO - Loken Das visited Hojai district on Saturday and reviewed various projects being implemented at Derapathar gram panchayat including Derapathar watershed project. During his visit, Das also planted 2000 valuable saplings of agarwood and sandalwood at Derapathar watershed project premises.
‘Centre responsible for deaths and destructions in Manipur’
Congress Lok Sabha MP from Manipur Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on Saturday asked the Central government to take responsibility for the deaths and destructions reported from the state which has been in the grip of an ethnic unrest for the past 16 months now.
Manipur Police said on Saturday that some miscreants tried to loot arms from the armouries of two Manipur Rifles battalions in Imphal East district, but the combined security forces deployed in these locations dispersed the mob by firing teargas shells and blank rounds.