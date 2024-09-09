Top 10 News Of The Day - 09/09/2024

BREAKING NEWS

Officials need to feel government’s spirit on indigenous people’s land rights

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if the revenue circle officers do not feel the pulses of the spirit with which the state government is working to protect the land rights of the indigenous people of Assam, then no power can save the Assamese. “We’re at a critical juncture now, and hence we all need to work with dedication,” he said.