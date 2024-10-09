Top 10 News Of The Day - 09/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Cabinet Approves Rs 1,417 Crore for Rural Roads and Schools
The Assam Cabinet on Monday took several significant decisions regarding land and patta allotment, as well as construction of rural roads and schools, among others.
‘Disturbed area’ status in four districts extended for 6 months under AFSPA
The districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Sivasagar were declared ‘disturbed area’ for another six months under Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958.
CBI to take over investigation into online stock trading scam in state
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will officially take over the 41 cases registered in the online stock trading scam that rocked the state some time back.
Traffic plan for smooth conduct of Durga Puja in Guwahati
Guwahati Traffic Police has prepared a traffic plan for Durga Puja festivities, ensuring public safety and allowing emergency vehicles to pass freely. Restrictions will be imposed from October 9 to October 13.
Conservation of wildlife through harmonious coexistence is crucial: Patowary
Addressing the 70th Wildlife Week state-level function held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Environment and Forest Minister Chandramohan Patowary said, “Conservation of wildlife through harmonious coexistence is crucial.”
ICAR’s road map for sustainable ‘Mithun’ production in Assam
A high level meeting was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Atul Bora, Minister for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry ,Veterinary etc. for sustainable ‘Mithun’ production in Assam with special reference to Dima Hasao district.
DHAC asks people not to be misled by misinformation
The Dima Hasao Autonomous Council team, including Executive Member Donpainan Thaosen, MACs Dhriti Thaosen, Monjay Langthasa, and genetral secretaries Joysoraj Gorlosa and Liton Chakraborty, has urged citizens to be cautious of misinformation spread by unscrupulous media outlets.
Dibrugarh Malipatty Durga Puja adopts bird conservation theme
Theatrepara Malipatty Durga Puja, one of the popular puja in Dibrugarh, has adopted ‘Bird conservation’ theme for this year Durga Puja. Theatrepara Malipatty is known for social themes and every year the puja committee has come up with innovative themes and social messages which attract the pandal hoppers.
Meghalaya CM visits landslide-hit areas, provides relief to affected families
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday visited landslides and flood affected areas of Dalu in West Garo Hills and Atisia Songmong in South Garo Hills. He visited families of next of kin killed in the landslides at different villages under Dalu C&RD block in West Garo Hills.
Situation in Kadamtala under control and peaceful: Tripura CM
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that proper steps have been taken to maintain law and order in Kadamtala, under the North District, and the overall situation in the area is now under control and peaceful.