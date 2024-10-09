Top 10 News Of The Day - 09/10/2024

Dibrugarh Malipatty Durga Puja adopts bird conservation theme

Theatrepara Malipatty Durga Puja, one of the popular puja in Dibrugarh, has adopted ‘Bird conservation’ theme for this year Durga Puja. Theatrepara Malipatty is known for social themes and every year the puja committee has come up with innovative themes and social messages which attract the pandal hoppers.