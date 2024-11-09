Top 10 News Of The Day - 09/11/2024

Byepoll in five LACs charges up atmosphere; 34 candidates are in fray

The bye-election in five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in the state has assumed the atmosphere of a general election, with key leaders and star campaigners of major political parties like the BJP, Congress, AGP, UPPL, and BPF putting their weight behind their respective candidates. The polling day is November 13, and counting of votes will be done on November 23.