Top 10 News Of The Day - 09/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Proposed eco-sensitive zone around Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, NGT issues notice on commercial activities
Many brick kilns and resorts have come up in the proposed eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) surrounding Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, posing a threat to ecological balance. This unwelcome development led the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to issue notices to all authorities concerned, asking them to submit their responses on this sensitive issue within two weeks.
NBWL Halts Oil & Gas Drilling Proposal at Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary
The National Board for Wild Life (NBWL) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has put on hold its Proposal for Oil & Gas Exploration Drilling at Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary.
Byepoll in five LACs charges up atmosphere; 34 candidates are in fray
The bye-election in five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in the state has assumed the atmosphere of a general election, with key leaders and star campaigners of major political parties like the BJP, Congress, AGP, UPPL, and BPF putting their weight behind their respective candidates. The polling day is November 13, and counting of votes will be done on November 23.
ARPA Demands Dedicated Railway Line for Local Passengers
The Assam Rail Passengers' Association (ARPA) has urged and demanded the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to dedicate a line for local trains on completed double-line tracks. ARPA general secretary Dipankar Sharma said, "From New Bongaigaon to Agythuri, the 143-km stretch of decade-old railway single line is now a double line one.
City’s Footpath: A Ticking Time Bomb for Pedestrians
The footpath opposite the Assam Secretariat in Dispur has become a symbol of neglect, posing a significant threat to pedestrians. Built over seven years ago, the walkway has never undergone significant maintenance, and its deteriorating condition has sparked concerns among residents.
Jual Oram Inaugurates 8-Day ‘Purvottar Aadi Mahotsav’
Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram, inaugurates the eight-day-long "Purvottar Aadi Mahotsav," a national tribal festival to celebrate, cherish, and promote the spirit of tribal craft, culture, cuisine, and commerce at Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara on Friday.
Tiger Population in Manas National Park Thrives Post-Conflict
The recent scientific publication by a team led by Aaranyak detailed the recovery of tigers in Manas National Park, India, following a considerable period of armed conflict and highlights the effectiveness of enhanced conservation efforts by the Forest Department and other stakeholders.
Assam’s Pat and Muga Silk Industry Faces Production Crisis Amid High Demand
Assam’s Pat and Muga silk yarns are in great demand, but the producers have been unable to meet the requirement. Instead of increased production of these silks to meet the demand, the production is declining in Sualkuchi, the silk centre in the state. The industry is now under threat from mill products sourced from outside the state.
Teachers’ Bodies Urge Governor to Intervene and Resolve NEHU Crisis
As the hunger strike by North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) students’ continues, a joint delegation from the North Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) and the Meghalaya Tribal Teachers’ Association (MeTTA) met with Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar on Friday, seeking his intervention to resolve the ongoing crisis and restore normalcy at NEHU.
Arunachal CM urges police to help govt in ending 'bandh' culture
Reiterating his government’s commitment to strengthen the police forces, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday exhorted the cops to help the government in ending the bandh culture by implementing the existing laws.