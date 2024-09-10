Top 10 News Of The Day - 10/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Protection of tribal lands, Assamese & other indigenous languages stressed
The high-level committee on clause VI of the Assam Accord led by Justice (retd) BK Sharma has made several recommendations for the protection of lands in tribal belts and blocks, and the protection of the Assamese and other indigenous languages of the state.
Dibrugarh Police Declares Sumi and Tarkik Borah ‘Most Wanted’
Dibrugarh police declared Sumi Borah, Tarkik Borah, and two others believed to be Sumi’s brother and sister-in-law as ‘most wanted’ on Monday.
34,953 km of rural roads in Assam not in PWD fold yet
Although the Government of India has approved Rs 378 crore for the development of 563 km of rural roads across the state of Assam under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) recently, the state still has a total of 34,953 km of rural roads yet to come under Assam PWD.
New SOP for panchayat delimitation
The Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) department has revised its SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) on the delimitation of gaon panchayat, anchalik panchayat, and zilla parishad constituencies.
Assam Among Top 5 States in BJP’s Membership Drive
“Assam is among the top five states in BJP’s membership drive with 13 lakh enrollment in a week,” said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. On Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed the ongoing BJP primary membership drive in a meeting held at the State BJP Headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan. The BJP membership drive started on September 2, and it will be completed by September 25.
Charge Sheet Issuance and Conviction Rate Improve in Assam: DGP
State DGP GP Singh pointed out in the crime conference at the Police Headquarters in Guwahati that charge sheet and conviction rate of the state have improved. According to him, the charge sheet percentage climbed up to 65.15 and the conviction rate up to 22.06% till August 2024.
Ripun Bora’s vote division theory does not hold water
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev has criticized former party chief in Assam, Ripun Bora and said that his vote division theory does not hold water.
TU seminar focuses on ancient and medieval scientific material
Department of Chemical Sciences, Tezpur University (TU) jointly with the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) organized a two-day national seminar on the History of Science focusing on scientific developments and materials from ancient and medieval periods starting from Monday.
Manipur unrest: Students stage demonstration, meet Governor & CM
Thousands of students belonging to various schools and colleges on Monday staged a demonstration in front of Manipur Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Raj Bhavan, to protest the rising violence in the state.
Minister Stresses Dignity of Labour for Industrial Growth
Labour and Employment Minister, Nyato Dukam, on Monday, underscored the critical role of both employers and employees in ensuring that the dignity of labour is upheld at all times for growth of industries and overall development.