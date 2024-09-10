Top 10 News Of The Day - 10/09/2024

34,953 km of rural roads in Assam not in PWD fold yet

Although the Government of India has approved Rs 378 crore for the development of 563 km of rural roads across the state of Assam under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) recently, the state still has a total of 34,953 km of rural roads yet to come under Assam PWD.