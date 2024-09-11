Top 10 News Of The Day - 11/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Give Details of Steps Taken to Deport Declared Foreigners: SC
The Supreme Court has sought response from the central and the Assam governments on the measures taken for the deportation of declared foreigners languishing in detention camps in Assam.
CM Seeks Sitharaman’s Support
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Tuesday when he sought her counselling on various policy matters like revitalisation of Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation and support to build a new satellite township adjacent to Guwahati.
SC Hears SLP on ‘Fake’ Encounters; State Yet to File Affidavit
A division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan heard an SLP (special leave petition) filed against the alleged fake encounters by Assam police.
Residents Blame it on Shoddy MLA Hostel Drain Repair for Waterlogging
The MLA Hostel drainage system in Dispur is contributing to the worsening situation of waterlogging in the areas of Beltola Wireless, Hatigaon, and Rukminigaon, especially in the direction of the Wireless area. This problem is mainly caused by the repairs of the MLA Hostel drainage system.
AASU Advises Sankor Jyoti Baruah to Quit
The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) advised Sankor Jyoti Baruah to resign from the post of the General Secretary of AASU. Informing the media, the chief advisor of AASU, Samujjal Bhattacharya, said, "For the past few days, the allegations against Sankor Jyoti Baruah have created a state of disorder among the general public.
Another arrest in Indrani Tahbildar's suicide case
In a recent development in the Indrani Tahbildar suicide case, the Chandmari police arrested Kuldeep Das from Ghagrapar, Nalbari district, on Monday. The tragic suicide of BJP leader Indrani Tahbildar occurred in August 2023 at her residence in Bamunimaidan, Guwahati.
Doctors Lured by Actress Sumi Borah Invested in Bishal Phukan’s firm
Many doctors in Dibrugarh district invested in scamster Bishal Phukan’s online trading company after being lured by the controversial actress Sumi Borah, an official said on Tuesday.
Gaurav Gogoi Felicitated
Gaurav Gogoi, newly-elected Jorhat MP was felicitated and given a warm welcome in Demow constituency on Monday. In the Nahat Public Auditorium, a public felicitation programme was organized on Monday where Gaurav Gogoi was felicitated by the Congress workers of Demow constituency.
Defying curbs, students continue protests
Defying the curfew, over a thousand students staged protests in Imphal for the second day on Tuesday even as security forces lobbed tear gas shells and fired in the air to disperse the protesters, while the Manipur government banned mobile internet for five days to prevent spreading of fake and concocted posts, photos, and videos.
"Will hand over such serious cases to central agencies"
Manipur Inspector General of Police for Operations, IK Muviah, said that they would most likely hand over all the pieces of evidence that they have collected during their investigation of the drone bombing case to the central investigating agencies and that it will be investigated at a higher level.