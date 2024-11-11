Top 10 News Of The Day - 11/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Compensatory Afforestation Less in Assam than in Other NE States
Compared to the forest land diverted for non-forestry purposes in Assam, the compensatory afforestation has been less in the last five financial years. The situation is quite different in the neighbouring states of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, where the compensatory afforestation is much more than the forest land diverted.
Cheng Garaka now target of smugglers
It is not only the one-horned rhinoceros in Assam that is the target of poachers or other wildlife. Rare fish like the Channa Barca, also known as the Barca snakehead and locally known as cheng garaka or garaka cheng, are now on the list of poachers and smugglers of wildlife.
Hostels for tribal students approved in 87 schools in state
With the objective of facilitating tribal students in pursuing their education, 100-bedded hostels in 87 schools in the state with a budget of Rs. 366.41 crore have been approved under Dharti Abha Janjatiya Utkarsh Abhiyan (formerly PM-JUGA) by the central Ministry of Education.
Civil Services Are a Sacred Path to Serve the Motherland: Governor
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya said that civil services are a sacred path to serve the motherland and the civil servants are the strong bridge between the government and the public helping in implementation of the government's policies and schemes to strengthen the edifice of welfare nation.
Gauhati HC closes PIL against Notification on Protected list of Sadiya Tribal Belt
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice N. Unni Krishna Nair closed the PIL (66/2021) that challenged a notification issued on July 20, 2021, by the Government of Assam towards including some communities in the list of protected classes in Sadiya Tribal Belt. The bench closed PIL on the ground of devoid of merit.
City grapples with rise in illegal rooftop constructions
The rapid urbanization of Guwahati has led to a surge in illegal rooftop construction, putting the city's residents at risk. Despite existing building regulations, unauthorised structures continue to sprout up, fuelling concerns about safety and legality.
Miscreants fire at BJP MLA in Samaguri
In a shocking incident, a gang of miscreants allegedly fired at MLA Jitu Goswami, BJP workers Ajay Kumar Singh, Majibur Rahman, and Asfak with illegal fire arms and pelted stones in the Muri Puthikhati area under Bhatiakhali Gram Panchayat last night when Suresh Bora and some BJP workers were busy with the election campaign.
Sonowal hits out at Congress
The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, campaigned for the BJP candidate contesting in the Behali LAC bye-elections on Sunday. Sonowal criticized the Congress regimes of the past, whom he accused of practicing diversionary politics of communalism, corruption, and conflict for petty gains.
Meghalaya Student Protests Turn Violent, Nehu Vice Chancellor's Residence Vandalised
Tensions have intensified at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) as protestors vandalized the official bungalow of Vice Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla. The incident reportedly left Prof. Shukla with minor injuries.
Women Confront CRPF Post, Tensions Escalate with Militant Attacks
In a rising wave of tension in Manipur, women from the Kuki-Hmar community confronted Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Saturday at the Jairolpokpi post in Jiribam.