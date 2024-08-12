Top 10 News Of The Day - 12/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Rs 214 crore allocated for heliports, water aerodromes in NE states
The central government has allocated Rs 214.15 crore for the construction of heliports and water aerodromes in Assam and five NE states under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The UDAN scheme is a regional connectivity scheme of the Union government.
Over 19 lakh houses completed in Assam under PMAY-G
Over 19 lakh houses in rural areas of Assam have been completed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), as of the first week of August. Initially, the performance of the scheme was not up to par, but in the last three years, the momentum of work has been speeded up in the state, and only around 1.35 lakh sanctioned houses remain to be completed.
71 lakh unorganized sector workers in Assam registered on eShram
More than 71 lakh workers in the unorganized sector in Assam are registered in the eShram portal. The eShram portal is used for enrolment, registration, collection of data, and identification of all unorganized workers in the country.
Flooding, lack of streetlights irk Hatigaon residents in Guwahati city
The residents of Hatigaon are frustrated with the persistent traffic congestion, flooding, and absence of streetlights in their area. Despite repeated complaints to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), the issues remain unresolved.
UGC: Take part in the ‘Plant4Mother’ campaign
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged all institutions of higher education to take part in the ‘Plant4Mother’ campaign launched by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).
Yog Gurukul Assam confers diplomas to 55 students in Guwahati city
Yog Gurukul Assam conferred on ‘diplomas in yoga education (DYED)’ to 55 students from Assam, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura at the Adinggiri Tribal Hostel in Guwahati today. The course is under Manipur International University.
Northeast autonomous councils discuss issues under 6th schedule
In a new development, the leaders of all the 6th-schedule Autonomous Councils of Northeast India have come together to address their respective issues, raising their voices together for stronger councils in the days ahead.
Bodies of Hmar Youths Laid to Rest After 25 Days, Families Allege Staged Encounter
Though, after a long and turbulent 25 days, the mortal remains of the three Hmar youths were laid to rest, their families as well as their community still believed that their sons were killed in a staged encounter by the Cachar police.
Blast at former Manipur MLA’s home kills wife
Former MLA Yamthong Haokip from Kangpokpi, Manipur, was attacked when a bomb was placed at his home. The explosion resulted in the death of his wife. The incident has shocked the Saikul region.
APC protests journalist killing, attacks on media in Bangladesh
Expressing solidarity and protesting the killing of journalists, attacks and action against media persons in violence-torn Bangladesh, senior journalists and members of the Agartala Press Club (APC) on Sunday held a protest.