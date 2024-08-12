Top 10 News Of The Day - 12/08/2024

Over 19 lakh houses completed in Assam under PMAY-G

Over 19 lakh houses in rural areas of Assam have been completed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), as of the first week of August. Initially, the performance of the scheme was not up to par, but in the last three years, the momentum of work has been speeded up in the state, and only around 1.35 lakh sanctioned houses remain to be completed.