Top 10 News Of The Day - 12/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Fraud Trading Firms Mushroom Despite Stringent Act in State
The Assam Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishment) (Amendment) Act, 2013 has clearly spelled it out in no uncertain terms that the district commissioners should verify every aspect while issuing NOC (no-objection certificate) to start business of any sort in the state.
ATM Shortage Hits People in Assam
The lack of an adequate number of ATMs (automated teller machines) at different banks compared to the population makes people suffer in the state. To cap it all, ATMs at some places go out of order frequently.
Dispur Asks Tea Associations to Pay Bonus Before September 25
The Assam government has issued a directive to the seven tea management associations of the state to pay bonuses to their garden workers before September 25, 2024, well ahead of the Durga Puja. The government has also directed the tea gardens to declare the quantum or percentage of bonus by September 15.
Teachers oppose minister’s statement on fall in enrolment
The teachers opposed the Education Minister’s statement on the fall in enrolment in primary schools. In this regard, the general secretary of the Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association, Ratul Chandra Goswami, said, “The teachers are busy with not only teaching but with various programmes and trainings implemented by the government.
Protest at Bijuli Bhawan against smart meters
Thousands of people protested in front of the Bijuli Bhawan in Guwahati on Wednesday for the cancellation of the installation of smart meters. The protest was organized by the All Assam Electricity Consumers’ Association (AAECA).
GMC to construct traffic islands at Ganeshguri, faces challenges in Paltan Bazar
The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has approved a plan to redesign the Ganeshguri junction, including the construction of permanent traffic islands to enhance pedestrians’ safety. However, a similar plan for Paltan Bazar is facing challenges due to the upcoming footbridge near Paltan Bazar Police Station.
Demand to revoke transfer of Sivasagar DC
Following the Assam government’s directive on September 6, the District Commissioner of Sivasagar was transferred. However, 12 prominent organizations have urged the Chief Minister to cancel the transfer of the DC, stating that it could hinder the process of recognizing Charaideo Maidams as a World Heritage site and affect Sivasagar’s bid to become an iconic city.
Minister Pijush Hazarika promises stern action against fraudsters
Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday said that the fraudsters involved in the multi-crore online trading scam will face stern punishment and nobody will be spared.
"State police maintaining law and order"
Manipur Inspector General of Police (IGP), Intelligence, K Kabib, said on Wednesday that the state police is maintaining law and order a day after fresh violence erupted in Manipur.
Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy visits tribal village
Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu visited the remote tribal village of West Gobindo Bari in Dhalai district, which lacks basic amenities like road, rail, power, water, and telephone connectivity.