Top 10 News Of The Day - 12/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
CM Helpline on the Anvil for Redressal of Public Grievances
A CM Helpline will be launched in January so that people can air their grievances before the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). People will be able to place their grievances, of any kind, through the means of a landline number, WhatsApp number, or a portal specifically dedicated for the purpose.
10% of Land Value in Urban Areas Fixed as Premium under Mission Basundhara 3.0
For land settlement in urban areas, eligible applicants under Mission Basundhara 3.0 have to pay only 10% of the total zonal value of the land concerned as a premium. This was informed today by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan.
Al-Qaeda-Linked Case: NIA Conducts Searches in Assam, Five Other States
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted extensive simultaneous searches at multiple locations across the country, including Assam, in connection with the activities promoted by some Bangladeshi nationals as part of terror group Al-Qaeda’s conspiracy to destabilise India.
AASU Staged Protest Against Price Hike
The activists of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged a statewide protest against the alarming price hike of essential commodities on Monday. They also burnt an effigy of Supply Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass. The protest was conducted in MG road in Guwahati. AASU condemned the price rise issue in an official statement.
Jal Board faces people’s ire over safety violations and infrastructure failures
The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) is facing mounting criticism from residents across the city due to widespread safety concerns and repeated malfunctions in its water infrastructure projects. Large sections of the city have been turned into perpetual construction zones, leaving residents frustrated with the unending excavation work, dust, noise, and damaged roads.
GMC revamps waste management system with authorized NGOs
The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has released a list of authorized NGOs for primary solid collection and management. This initiative aims to streamline garbage collection processes and ensure effective waste disposal across Guwahati.
Over 500 members from Congress, BJP, AGP join Raijor Dal
Raijor Dal sounded the electoral bugle for the 2026 elections at an organizational rally near Tai Cultural Development Centre in Sivasagar town on Monday. In the event attended by party president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, more than 500 members from Congress, BJP, AGP and Ahom Jatiya Gana Mancha, among other organizations, officially joined Raijor Dal.
12-Hour Bandh Halts Normal Life in Dibrugarh
The 12-hour dawn-to-dusk bandh called by the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) and the All Assam Mottock Yuba Chatra Sanmilan (AAMYCS) in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts on Monday brought normal life to a standstill. The bandh, which was called to protest against the delay in granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Moran and Mottock communities in Assam, witnessed widespread support from the people of both districts.
Campaigning for Gambegre Bye-Election in Meghalaya Ends
Campaigning has come to a close for the Gambegre assembly bye-election in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district, setting the stage for a closely contested race with six candidates in the fray.
Mission Director of DREAM Project Meets Meghalaya's Social Welfare Minister
Retired IPS Officer, Francis G Kharshiing, who was recently appointed as the Mission Director of the Drug Reduction, Elimination, and Action Mission (DREAM) on Monday said that engaging with the community is important to ensure that the menace of drug abuse in curbed in the state.