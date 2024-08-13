Top 10 News Of The Day - 13/08/2024

BREAKING NEWS

Assam Police and BSF vigil is foiling infiltration attempts: CM

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that full vigilance is being maintained by the Assam Police and BSF at the Assam-Bangladesh border and that several infiltration attempts have been foiled. At the same time, AASU and AGP said that nobody, whether they are Hindus or Muslims, should be allowed into Assam.