Top 10 News Of The Day - 13/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Assam Police and BSF vigil is foiling infiltration attempts: CM
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that full vigilance is being maintained by the Assam Police and BSF at the Assam-Bangladesh border and that several infiltration attempts have been foiled. At the same time, AASU and AGP said that nobody, whether they are Hindus or Muslims, should be allowed into Assam.
Prasar Bharati to produce 52 episodes of Lachit Borphukan documentary
Carrying forward State government’s initiatives to promote the valour, dedication, and patriotism of Veer Lachit Borphukhan at the global stage, Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam signed an MoU with Prasar Bharati for producing a 52-episode documentary in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a function held at Lok Sewa Bhawan here today.
Thana-Level Nagarik Committees in state to be reconstructed
Keeping in mind the new criminal laws in force, the changing nature of crimes and emerging technologies, and the increasing expectations of citizens, the Assam government has decided to reconstruct the Thana-Level Nagarik Committees (TLNCs). In this regard, the Home Department has issued a notification.
Government signs MoU with Danish organization to boost health sector
DGP reviews security arrangements for Independence Day
With Independence Day just around the corner, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a safe and secure celebration. He has been personally overseeing anti-sabotage checks and reviewing security arrangements at parade grounds across the state.
Ajmal requests Shah to closely monitor Indo-Bangladesh border activities
All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to closely monitor the activities at border areas and inside the country in view of the situation emanating from turmoil in neighbouring Bangladesh.
NIA brings arrested Maoist leader to Udharbond
A team of NIA sleuths arrived in Silchar with the senior Maoist leader Sabyasachi Goswami alias Kishor whom the central agency had arrested from Purulia in West Bengal. Sources said, the NIA team took Kishor to places like Madhura, Tingtong at Udharbond’s Dima Hasao border area.
Man kills parents, arrested
In a feat of hysteria, a son killed his father and mother with a chopper and then showed the gory scene live in the Facebook. The deadly incident happened at Brahmanshashan, a village in Karimganj’s Nilambajar on Sunday evening.
Army, BSF Dismantle Kuki Militants’ Bunker
The Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation have dismantled a makeshift bunker of Kuki militants at Bunglon in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.
Meghalaya government to create central database for residents abroad
The Governor of Meghalaya notified that all professionals, students who are planning to go abroad for work, studies, or working / studying abroad may furnish all details pertaining to their name, contact details, permanent address in Meghalaya, details of parent/ guardians, address in the foreign country etc. through online mode on meghalayaone.gov.in, in order to facilitate smooth and speedy evacuation/ return during the time of emergency/ crisis.