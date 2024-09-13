Top 10 News Of The Day - 13/09/2024

STATE NEWS

UPPL is for people and equal development of BTR: Pramod Boro

Many senior leaders of BPF and Bodoland Students’ Union (BSU), a student wing of the party have already joined UPPL, some of them have joined BJP. On September 11, as many as 30 members mostly from the BPF and BSU including GSP from Debargaon of Kokrajhar and Chirang joined the UPPL in a simple ceremony held at Jwmwipuri in Kokrajhar.