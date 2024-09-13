Top 10 News Of The Day - 13/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Two land grabbers killed and several cops injured
Two encroachers died and several police personnel sustained injuries in a clash between the police and encroachers at Kachutoli in Sonapur today. The situation in the area is tense now.
Sumi & Tarkik Borah arrested
The police arrested actor-choreographer Sumi Borah and her photographer husband Tarkik Borah on Thursday for their alleged involvement in an online stock trading scam involving around Rs 2,200 crore. The police produced the duo before the court, which sent them to five days of police custody.
CPI-M Chief Sitaram Yechury Passes Away
Veteran political leader and CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit at the AIIMS here, passed away on Thursday. He was 72.
Full-fledged school education board constituted
After the merger of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) with the appointment of chairman and vice-chairman, the government has constituted the full-fledged Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB).
Dispur forms panel for assessment of mineral concession areas
The government of Assam has constituted a committee for the assessment of mineral concession areas in the forest and to carry out a holistic study of the mining project and examine the ecological impact of the proposed quarries inside the forest.
Narayan Chandra Borkataky appointed as new SITA vice chief
A former Member of Parliament, Narayan Chandra Borkataky, joined as the vice chairman of the office of State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA), Assam, on September 11, 2024, at Janata Bhawan, Dispur.
UPPL is for people and equal development of BTR: Pramod Boro
Many senior leaders of BPF and Bodoland Students’ Union (BSU), a student wing of the party have already joined UPPL, some of them have joined BJP. On September 11, as many as 30 members mostly from the BPF and BSU including GSP from Debargaon of Kokrajhar and Chirang joined the UPPL in a simple ceremony held at Jwmwipuri in Kokrajhar.
Fresh Complaint Filed Against BTC EM Arup Kr. Dey
A fresh complaint against the EM of BTC from BJP Arup Kr. Dey has been lodged at Fakiragram police station in Kokrajhar district on Thursday for physical assault on an employee of Bodoland Guest House, Kolkata, Ashok Shyam of Pochagargh under Fakiragram PS in Fakiragram town.
Internet service restored partially in five districts
The Manipur government on Thursday restored broadband and fixed lease line internet service in five districts in the valley, two days after the Home Department suspended mobile and broadband internet for five days due to protests by students triggered by a series of violent incidents.
Khandu Slams Rahul Gandhi For His Remark On Reservation
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent remark advocating abolition of reservations. Gandhi made the remark during a discussion with students and faculty members of Georgetown University in Washington, DC, on Tuesday.