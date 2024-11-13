Top 10 News Of The Day - 13/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
At long last, State Education Department to Launch Portal
After repeated directives from the Gauhati High Court, at long last, the Education Department, Assam, is all set to launch its portal on November 21 for 25 percent reservation of seats for economically weaker students in private schools that are operational in the state.
Five LACs go to Bye-poll Today
Five legislative constituencies of Assam will go to bye-poll on Wednesday. The fate of the 34 candidates in the fray will be decided in EVMs (electronic voting machines) tomorrow.
Commitment to Water Consumption is an Urgent Need: Union Minister Paatil
Union Minister of Jal Shaktii C.R. Paatil has emphasised the urgent need for a national commitment to water consumption. The union minister said this while speaking at the meeting of the Brahmaputra Board’s 13th High Powered Review Board (HPRB) in Guwahati today. The Union minister inaugurated the two-day Springshed Management Workshop 2024.
Axam Xahitya Xabha Announces New Presidential Panel
The Axam Xahitya Xabha on Tuesday resolved the controversy surrounding the presidential panel and released a new panel for the president’s post. The new panel includes the names of five literary figures: Basanta Kumar Goswami, Dr. Govinda Prasad Sharma, Prof. Upen Rabha Hakacham, Bhimkanta Baruah, and Anuradha Sharma Pujari.
RTA Approves Expanded e-rickshaw Routes for Guwahati
The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Assam has approved an updated list of routes for e-rickshaw operations within Guwahati and its neighbouring areas to enhance mobility and reduce carbon emissions.
Cab drivers to stage hunger strike against aggregator exploitation
Thousands of cab drivers in Guwahati, affiliated with the Assam State Driver’s Association and the All Assam cab Welfare Federation, are set to begin a 48-hour hunger strike on November 20. The protest seeks to highlight the driver’s long-standing grievances with cab aggregator platforms, such as Ola and Uber, and urge the Assam government to establish protective policies.
Advertisement hoardings obstruct iconic Sivasagar monument
A recently installed commercial billboard is obstructing the historic view of the revered Sri Sri Shiva Dol in Sivasagar, sparking public outrage. The placement of this advertisement has raised concerns among locals, who argue it violates established heritage preservation laws.
Renowned environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk visits Dima Hasao
Renowned environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk visited Dima Hasao on Monday. Wangchuk met Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, the oldest Autonomous Council under sixth schedule of Indian Constitution in his official residence where Wangchuk was accorded a warm welcome by the CEM.
Day after encounter, two bodies found in Manipur’s tension-ridden Jiribam
Two burnt bodies of elderly men were recovered on Tuesday from the debris of a torched house in Manipur’s mixed-population Jiribam district, where the situation remained tense but under control, a day after 11 suspected Kuki militants were killed during an encounter with the CRPF, officials said.
NEHU’s Academic Calendar Uncertainty Delays Exam Scheduling
Dr. Sumarbin Umdor, Professor and Controller of Examinations (In-Charge) at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), has raised serious concerns about the impact of the ongoing crisis and pervasive uncertainties on NEHU’s ability to conduct postgraduate and select undergraduate exams.