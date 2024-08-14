Top 10 News Of The Day - 14/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
CM to engineers: Don’t solely rely on contractors
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma feels that ‘playing truant’ by engineers in the construction of roads and buildings in the state leads to their shorter durability.
Dispur to lay a bill on preservation of urban water bodies
With a view to serving twin purposes—mitigating artificial urban floods and preserving groundwater—the state government is going to introduce the Assam Urban Area Water Bodies (Preservation and Conservation) Bill, 2024, in the forthcoming Assembly session beginning on August 22.
University to institute chair on Sahityarathi
Gangadhar Meher University, Amruta Vihar, formerly Sambalpur College, and Gangadhar Meher College, Amruta Vihar, Sambalpur in Odisha, will institute a chair in the name of Assam’s literary genius (fiction) Sahityarathi Laxminath Bezbaruah. The Registrar of Gangadhar Meher University informed the Assam Government of this today.
CM virtually inaugurates 5 CNG stations
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma virtually inaugurated the commercial operations of five Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations on Tuesday at a programme held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur.
Haj pilgrims seek refund
The chairman of the Joint State Haj Committee, Nakibur Zaman, said that all together 3,701 pilgrims from the northeast went for the hajj, but reportedly 7 were dead, he said in a press conference on Tuesday. Earlier, the chairman, Nakibur Zaman, wrote a letter to the CEO of the Haj Committee of India with a request to consider the refund in the greater interest of the pilgrims from the North Eastern states for scheduled flights.
Extension of periodicity of 4 special trains
To clear the extra rush of passengers, it has been decided to continue the services of four pairs of weekly special train no. 05671/05672 (Guwahati-Anand Vihar Terminal-Guwahati) and 05919/05920 (New Tinsukia-Bhagat Ki Kothi-New Tinsukia) for a single trip and train no. 05734/05733 (Katihar-Amritsar-Katihar) and 02525/02526 (Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhya) for four trips each in both directions.
Rs 2 crore sanctioned for Geo Mega Tube protection works
A long pending demand of anti-erosion measures raised by the villagers of Baghtokra village located in Golakganj assembly constituency of Dhubri district covered both side by villages of West Bengal district was fulfilled by Minister of Water Resources Department, Pijush Hazarika.
20 youths with arms and ammunitions nabbed
A huge cache of arms and ammunition were seized and 20 youths were nabbed on the eve of the Independence Day celebration. The large cache of arms and ammunition were seized from the Chirang reserve forest in Kokrajhar-Chirang district border.
MHA asks Manipur, Arunachal to plan India-Myanmar border fencing
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh Governments along with Assam Rifles to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPRs) to erect fencing in the remaining stretches along the India-Myanmar border to strengthen the security along the frontiers.
Will be vigilant against divisive forces: Manipur CM
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said that indigenous people of the State lived together peacefully for ages, but the divisive and communal forces were threatening to erode the fabric of the society. On the occasion of the Patriots’ Day, the Chief Minister paid tributes to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives fighting against the British in the Anglo-Manipuri War of 1891.