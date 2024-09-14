Top 10 News Of The Day - 14/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Cabinet Decision To Hands Over Online Trading Cases To CBI
The Assam cabinet took a slew of decisions today, including the decision to hand over online trading cases to the CBI. Speaking to the media after the Cabinet meeting today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The cabinet decided to hand over 32 online trading cases registered by the police in the past few days in the state.
Satra Mahasabha Urges Dispur to Free Xatras From Encroachers
The Asom Satra Mahasabha appealed to the state government to clear all encroached land in xatras in line with the on-going eviction drive on tribal land in Sonapur in the Kamrup Metro district. The Mahasabha stated that a large portion of xatra land across the state is being encroached upon.
External Affairs Minister warns foreign diplomats interfering in Indian politics
Reacting strongly to the recent comments made by some foreign diplomats posted in India, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Friday said that the envoys and their leaders should also be prepared to hear India’s viewpoint about their country and the current political scene there.
New School Board Becomes Operational
The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) became operational today when the oath-taking ceremony was held in the presence of Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu. Chairman of the board, RC Jain, Vice Chairman Rukma Gohain Baruah, and other members of the board took oaths.
Water Pipe Bursts in Uzan Bazar Area
A water pipe burst was reported in the Uzan Bazar area of Guwahati on Friday. According to sources, the leakage was caused by a malfunctioning valve during the periodic flushing and testing of a newly laid pipeline.
Education system needs to focus on holistic development of students: CM
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the need for a holistic education system that adopts modern teaching methods to empower students with multidisciplinary skills, making them fit for industry 4.0. Speaking at B. Borooah College’s 82nd foundation day on Friday, he highlighted the importance of skill-based education, technological innovation, and collaboration to prepare students for the 21st century job market.
Use of Assamese language in Government Documents Demanded
The Lakhimpur district unit of the Manab Adhikar Sangram Samiti (MASS) has demanded that the Assamese language should be used in government offices and their documents by strictly following the Assam Official Language Act, 1960. In this connection, the organization also submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur.
Pramod Boro Meets PD, BDO and TCLCC Chairpersons
The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro on Thursday held a meeting with the Project Directors of DRDA, Block Development Officers (BDO) and the chairpersons of Territorial Council Level Coordination Committee (TCLCC) at Chanrapara in Kokrajhar on Thursday to review the present status of central government funded developmental schemes in BTC area.
Manipur Congress leaders urge PM Modi to restore normalcy
Congress leaders from Manipur on Friday submitted a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the national capital, urging PM Narendra Modi to visit the northeastern state affected by ethnic violence to restore peace and normalcy.
Rajya Sainik Board Directors' Conclave Addresses Issues On Veteran Welfare
The Serving personnel and Ex-servicemen (ESM) from the Northeast region of India have consistently brought great honour to the nation through their exemplary service. In recognition of the unique challenges and specific needs of veterans of North East States, a two-day Rajya Sainik Board Directors’ Conclave was organized at Shillong by HQ 101 Area for the first time.