Top 10 News Of The Day - 14/10/2024

CITY NEWS

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Denies Inflated Power Bills in Smart Meters

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has yet again denied the allegation of inflated power bills in smart meters. In his interaction with the media on Sunday when he was hopping from one Durga Puja pandal to another pandal in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said, “Had smart meters generated inflated electricity bills in the state, the revenue of APDCL would have gone up.