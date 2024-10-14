Top 10 News Of The Day - 14/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
DoNER Reviews Expenditure by Non-Exempted Ministries, Departments
The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) is concerned about the fund utilization by some of the non-exempted Ministries and Departments. This was reflected in an office memorandum (O.M.) of DoNER dated October 7, 2024.
Select District Malaria Officers Afresh, Gauhati High Court to APSC
The Gauhati High Court recently set aside the selection process for the posts of District Malaria Officer and the resultant select list, while further directing the respondent APSC to conduct a fresh selection process for the posts of District Malaria Officer in the available vacancies.
Schools urged to observe ten-day bagless period in state
Schools in the state have been asked to implement a 10-day bagless period for students of Classes VI to VIII, aligning with the broader goals of the National Education Policy 2020 regarding holistic and experiential learning.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Denies Inflated Power Bills in Smart Meters
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has yet again denied the allegation of inflated power bills in smart meters. In his interaction with the media on Sunday when he was hopping from one Durga Puja pandal to another pandal in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said, “Had smart meters generated inflated electricity bills in the state, the revenue of APDCL would have gone up.
‘BJP Surpasses 40,000-Member Target in 92 Assembly Seats’
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 92 Assembly constituencies in the state surpassed the target of enrolling more than 40,000 people for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ongoing membership drive.
Puppet Plays Champawati and Ravana Badh Staged
During the Navami Puja of Shri Shri Durga Puja at Guwahati’s Zoo Road, Surojit Academy staged the puppet play, Ravana Badh, written by senior fellowship recipient from the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Simanta Sharma, along with Champawati (a folktale by Lakshminath Bezbaruah).
CM visits Durga Puja mandaps, seeks blessings of Goddess
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Durga Puja mandaps in Kokrajhar town on the occasion of Maha Asthami on October 11 and took the blessings of Goddess Durga Devi.
Sharadiya Utsav Concludes in Haflong
With the immersion of the clay idol of Goddess Durga in the waters of the Diyung River, which is 7 km from Haflong, the “Sharadiya Utsav” at Haflong, the prime town of Dima Hasao District concluded with traditional fervour and joy on Sunday.
Rajnath Singh inaugurates 18 BRO projects in Arunachal Pradesh
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated 75 major infrastructure projects constructed by the Border Roads Organization (BRO) for the nation. Out of these, 7 projects were built by Project Vartak in Arunachal Pradesh.
ENPO demands state government response on draft MoS
The influential Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO) has requested the state government to send its comments on the draft of the separate ‘Frontier Nagaland Territory’ memo to the Central government on or before October 31, its officials said.