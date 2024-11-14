Top 10 News Of The Day - 14/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Bye-poll turnout nearly 73%; fate of 34 candidates sealed in EVMs
With the polling for the bye-poll in five constituencies in the state concluding in the evening today, the fate of the 34 candidates in the poll fray is now locked in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The results will be declared on November 23, and it remains to be seen who has the last laugh.
Do lifts in malls and apartments have safety norms?
The chief lifts and escalators officer of the Power Department of the state is going to carry out a drive to ascertain the adherence to the rules for installation and operation of lifts and escalators in urban areas in Assam.
Only 26% of Schools hold Periodic Assessment Test
Only 26% of the schools directed by Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) to conduct the Periodic Assessment Test (PAT) between October 14 and November 4, 2024, have held the exam, leading to consternation in the state Education Department.
UGC Recognizes Sibsagar University
Sibsagar University got recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC). The UGC has informed the registrar of Sibsagar University about the recognition. Sibsagar University has been established as a state university by the Government of Assam with effect from November 22, 2023.
Committee for Selection of ‘Van Paryavaran Bhawan’ Site Formed
The Environment and Forest Department has constituted a committee for identification of land in Guwahati. The department issued a notification constituting a committee to select suitable land and initiate the planning for the construction of the proposed 'Van Paryavaran Evam Jalvayu Bhawan'.
State Government Introduces E-Khazana, An Online Land Revenue Payment System
The government of Assam has launched e-Khazana, an online land revenue payment system, effective from July 1, 2024. This initiative enables citizens to pay land revenue taxes conveniently through the Sewa-Setu Portal or e-Khazana Portal. To access this service, individuals must register on the portals using the provided URL links: https://sewasetu.assam.gov.in/site/service-apply/e-khazana. or https://basundhara.assam.gov.in/.ekhazana
Over 80 percent electors exercise their franchise in Samaguri
Amidst a slew of scattered clashes between the supporters of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress at several polling stations, over 78.1 percent electors exercised their franchise in Samaguri assembly bye-election till 5pm today here. It is expected that the voters turnout will be more than 80 percent as many electors are still waiting inside several polling stations in the constituency, sources added.
Poll ends peacefully in Behali Assembly constituency
The bye-election held on Wednesday in No 77 Behali Assembly constituency in Biswanath district ended peacefully in 154 polling stations. Voting ended at 5 pm. The overall voter turnout in the assembly constituency was 73.7 per cent as of 5 pm.
Gambegre Bye-Poll Records Over 90% Voter Turnout
The Gambegre bye-election held on Wednesday recorded 90.84 percent voter turnout as of 6 pm, the state election department informed. There are 16,881 male eligible voters and 16,207 are female voters. The total voters for the bypoll is 33,088. The total voters for the bye-poll is 33088.
"Arunachal Has Vast Potential to Boost Inland Fisheries"
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Wednesday emphasized the significant potential for the fisheries sector to flourish in Arunachal Pradesh, provided that available resources are properly utilized.